INSIDE INDIANA: Soup, fun fest, Bert, Cal, Wendy, etc.

To whom it may concern —

SOUP’S ON

It’s time for the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at a new location of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana.

For a donation of $20 ($15 for students), participants can select a handmade pottery bowl of their choice, as well as homemade soup, bread and cookie.

Limited on time and want that to go? Call or text (770) 354-6610 and volunteers will fill a container with soup while you choose a bowl.

Everything for the fundraiser is donated, and all proceeds benefit the Indiana County Community Action Program’s food bank.

Parking is available in the Eagles lot.

Speaking of soup, beginning this Tuesday and continuing for the following four Lenten Tuesdays, Indiana’s Zion Lutheran Church will host soup luncheons from noon to 2 p.m. at the church, Sixth and Church streets, Indiana.

The entire community is welcome to attend.

Each Tuesday will offer three different soups, including a vegetarian selection. Carol Guba’s artisan bread and desserts will also be available.

Diners are asked to make free-will offerings to benefit the church’s food pantry, which serves the whole community.

Takeout is available.

On the menu this Tuesday is Pumpkin Black Bean Soup, Roasted Garlic Broth with Chicken, and Spinach, Rice, Lentil and Bacon Soup.

YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR

If you’re looking for something to do with the kids this weekend, you’re in luck: The annual Family Fun Fest, sponsored by the Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County, will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Indiana Mall.

The theme of this year’s event is space and will be incorporated into many of the activities planned for the day, which are best suited to children ages 2 to 10, according to organizers.

The day brings together more than 50 organizations with displays, activities and more.

The Carnegie Science Center will present an interactive stage show, “Solar Quest,” at 11 a.m. in the stage area. At 1 p.m. at the stage, magician David Lawrence will perform.

Fun Fest is free to attend, and food is available for purchase in the Family Fun Fest Food Court, which will be set up by JC Penney.

SAVE THE DATE

At the Cabin & Raspberry Acres Winery will host Homer City Daisy Troop 40849 and Lone Oak Farms for a unique event March 11 at the business, 30 McLain Road, off East Pike near Indiana.

Participants will have the opportunity to sample and purchase Girl Scout cookies, and to do so with samples of raw milk from Lone Oak Farms, a local dairy farm. The milk will also be available for purchase.

On the winery side, organizers say there will be the fun pairing of Girl Scout cookies with wine, something that is “a real thing and very trendy!” according to a news release.

The event will run from noon until 4 p.m.

RSVP on the At the Cabin & Raspberry Acres Winery Facebook page, or just show up.

“Our goal is to help other local businesses and organization like the GSA, by promoting them at our shop,” said Tammy Curry, owner of At the Cabin. “It is our way of giving back to the community and at the same time supporting others.”

GOOD NEIGHBORS

Be sure to add the following folks to your list of good neighbors, the people who plow out driveways and shovel sidewalks for those who are unable: Logan Stear, McHenry Road, Indiana; Jim Douglas and Sam Clark, Franklin Street, Clymer; and Bert and Cal Cecconi, Ellsworth Avenue, Homer City.

MARCH 4 SCHOOLS

Everyone is invited to join those in the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District in a new, local effort, March 4 Schools.

Set for Thursday to March 15, the event is a prayer walk for the district and will be held in both Blairsville and Saltsburg, according to organizer Wendy Jasper.

Participants are asked to join in a walk at the schools’ tracks at 6 p.m. March 9 to March 15. Prayer topics vary each night and include school board members, administrators, teachers/staff, students and more.

A celebration concert and refreshments will follow the final walk.

Want more information? Visit www.march4schools.com.

SHOP TALK AT SIX

Gas prices at most service stations in Indiana today were running at $2.59 a gallon, compared to $2.51 statewide and $2.32 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says it was American journalist Earl Wilson who observed, “Snow and adolescence are the only problems that disappear if you ignore them long enough.”

Good evening!

This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.