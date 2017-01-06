INSIDE INDIANA: Taylor, Indiana Players, Gerald, JD's Speedy Lube, etc.

To whom it may concern —

BETTER TO GIVE

Indiana University of Pennsylvania student Taylor Strong, a graduate of Northern Cambria High School, along with her mother, Holly Rummel, will host a bone marrow donor drive in support of the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults Foundation.

This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post #508, 805 Maple Ave., Northern Cambria.

UCF is a nonprofit organization based in Baltimore that provides direct support services to young adults and their loved ones affected by cancer.

The most-needed donor group is ages 18 to 25. The procedure requires only a swabbing of the mouth and involves no needles.

Taylor has joined the 4K for Cancer, Cross Country Run Across America, scheduled for the summer of 2017, to raise funds and awareness for the UCF for young adults. This journey will begin in California and end in New York City.

For more information about the UCF, visit the website ulmancancerfund.org, call (410) 964-0202, or email info@ulmanfund.org.

SAVE THE DATE

The Indiana Players is pleased to invite everyone to Show Biz Game Night at 8 p.m. Jan. 13 at Disobedient Spirits, 30 S. Main St., Homer City.

Tickets are $10 at the door or on Showclix. Light refreshments will be provided and there will be a cash bar.

Participants are welcome to play or be part of the audience, but only players have the chance to win prizes.

FOND FAREWELL

After 30 years of service, Armstrong Township tax collector Gerald Craig has announced that he will not be running for the office of tax collector in the 2017 election year.

He reminds those interested in serving the township, county and school district as tax collector to request and complete all necessary requirements prior to the deadline.

ANNIVERSARY BESTS

JD’s Speedy Lube, at 1860 Oakland Ave. in Renaissance Circle, is celebrating its 10th business anniversary. Owners Jason and Renee Dunlap would like to thank customers for their past and future patronage.

SHOP TALK AT SIX

Gas prices in Indiana today were running at $2.69 a gallon, compared to $2.64 statewide and $2.37 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Please read, but don’t bet on it: Steelers 28, Dolphins 14. … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says he liked this quotation attributed to Clyde Moore: “There’s one good thing about snow, it makes your lawn look as nice as your neighbor’s.”

Good evening!

This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.