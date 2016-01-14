INSIDE INDIANA: Volunteers, refugees, expo, chili, show biz

To whom it may concern —

BETTER TO GIVE

At Meals on Wheels, the area program that provides delivered meals to shut-ins and the disabled, Director Marty Yachisko wants everyone to know the volunteers are priceless.

“Many individuals and husband/wife teams have served for multiple years,” she said. “Most love it and stay as long as they can — even decades.”

One such individual — Marty McFarland — has been with the organization from the beginning, she said.

What makes MOW so attractive to volunteers?

Yachisko believes it’s the fact that the commitment typically involves only three hours a month — specifically, one and a half hours (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) every other week.

As much as possible, volunteers select their day from Monday through Friday, as well as their preferred assignment: Driver, Runner, or Kitchen Helper (8 to 11 a.m.).

Currently, the organization is in need of volunteers for each of these roles, especially for Mondays and Thursdays, as well as for substitutes — those who can fill in for “regulars” who have scheduled off.

Can you offer three hours a month to assist in providing that wonderful hot meal for those unable to cook for themselves in Indiana Borough and White Township?

If so, call (724) 463-7676 and become one of those priceless individuals cherished by this organization, now midway through its fourth decade of community service.

STUDENT SUPPORT

The Refugee Working Group — an area organization that aims to provide education about refugee resettlement, create a safe space in the community and advocate for displaced people — is organizing a fundraiser set for Wednesday at The Artists Hand Gallery on Philadelphia Street in Indiana.

The event will benefit Abdulrazak Dona, a Libyan student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and help to fund his graduate studies here.

Music, appetizers and dessert will be provided from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Abdulrazak moved to the U.S. from Libya in 2010, a year before the regime overthrow of Muammar al-Qaddafi, according to a news release. His family remains there.

Abdulrazak needs the community’s help in order to finish his studies and must pay his tuition by Jan. 24, according to a GoFundMe page set up to also provide assistance. That page is listed under “Academic Aid for Abdulrazak” for those interested in donating. As of Thursday, fundraisers had raised $300 out of a goal of $2,500.

BUSINESS BYTES

The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce is set to host the 2017 Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 28 at Indiana Mall.

This free event offers something for everyone, with live music and entertainment, health screenings, giveaways, networking opportunities and more.

Want more information about the expo or chamber? Visit www.indianacountychamber.com.

SAVE THE DATE

The Soup “eR” Chili Cook-Off will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Blairsville Elks, 60 E. Campbell St., Blairsville.

The chili or soup entry fee is $15. To register and for rules, visit www.blairsville-pa.net or the Blairsville Elks. Entry forms are due by Friday, Jan. 27.

The fee for tasters is $10 each, free for age 5 and under, and includes a sample of each chili and soup, cornbread, rolls, chips and salsa. All proceeds benefit Blairsville area community projects.

Tasters can vote for their favorite soup or chili. There are four votes for $1. There will also be a 50/50, baskets of cheer and special theme baskets.

YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR

The Indiana Players will host Show Biz Game Night tonight at Disobedient Spirits, 30 S. Main St., Homer City, and there’s still time to attend.

The event starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are available at the door for $10.

Light refreshments will be provided, and there will be a cash bar.

Participants can play or be a part of the audience.

SHOP TALK AT SIX

Gas prices in Indiana today were running at $2.69 a gallon, compared to $2.63 statewide and $2.35 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Please read, but don’t bet on it: Steelers 28, Chiefs 24. … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says it was baseball great Yogi Berra who advised, “Always go to other people’s funerals; otherwise they won’t come to yours.”

Good evening!

This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette. net.