INSIDE INDIANA: Warmup, U-Haul, Lee, Roger, Diana, etc.

To whom it may concern —

WINTER WARMUP

Downtown Indiana will offer a Winter Warm Up event from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at IRMC Park on North Seventh Street.

The event will offer free family-friendly activities, games, door prizes and more.

Starting at 1 p.m., participants can purchase a $15 ticket that will allow them to sample “the best winter foods that downtown Indiana has to offer” from various restaurants, according to organizers.

Children 10 and younger can sample for free if accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

Ticket purchases include a chance to win two tickets to the 2017 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game Feb. 25 at Heinz Field, where the Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

All funds raised from the Winter Warm Up will benefit beautification and promotion of downtown.

BETTER TO GIVE

Members of Team Red, White and Blue, IUP ROTC and the PTX military fraternity will spend 24 hours in front of Walmart in White Township from 8 a.m. Feb. 18 to 8 a.m. Feb. 19 in order to raise awareness and money for the newly opened Veterans Parsonage on the property of Church of the Brethren in Indiana.

Those participating will stay outside for the entire 24 hours while sleeping in cardboard boxes and tents and eating only food that is provided by the community.

Be sure to stop by and provide support.

BUSINESS BYTES

Smith’s Auto Service in Commodore has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Commodore community.

The business, at 12016 Route 286, will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.

Hours for U-Haul rentals are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Smith’s Auto Service is owned by Kevin Smith.

GOOD NEIGHBORS

Be sure to add the following folks to your list of good neighbors, the people who plow out driveways and shovel sidewalks for those who are unable: Rick Chimino, Smith Road, Center Township; Matt Sisak, Deer View Lane, Homer City; Joe McCombie and Bobby Myers, Indiana; Rick and Mike Apjok, White Township; Harold Johnston, Copper Valley Road, Plumcreek Township.

Bob Deyarmin, Homer City; Tom Zak Jr., Rural Valley; Suz McNeely, Sagamore; Vicki Kilgore, Sagamore; Lee Mathew, East Pike, White Township; Ed Monko, Homer City; Mark Corte, South 13th Street, Indiana; Roger Widdowson, Washington Street, Indiana; Arnold Pifer, Home Street, White Township; Aaron Little and Sam Arone, Main Street, Homer City; Rick Clayton, Virginia Avenue, Indiana; Justin Marshall, Plumville/Smicksburg area.

Denny Marshall, Northern Cambria; Jake Arndt, Third and Washington streets, Indiana; Bernie Parker and Tom Millen, of Oak Street, Indiana; Jim Dunmire, of the Myr-Walt section of Homer City; Bill McCracken, Homer City; and the Kevin McClure family of Five Points Road, Washington Township.

ART AWARD

Diana Williams, of New Florence, is the winner of the Chantel Ventura People’s Choice Award for the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art’s Biennial 2016 exhibition.

Williams won the $300 award for her oil-on-linen, “Seafaring Textures,” which captured about 15 percent of the vote.

“Diana Williams is the first recipient of SAMA’s new People’s Choice Award,” said SAMA Executive Director Gary Moyer. “Museum visitors selected ‘Seafaring Textures’ as their first choice among the incredible artwork featured in Biennial 2016. ‘Seafaring Textures’ is a wonderful piece and is truly deserving of the Chantel Ventura People’s Choice Award.”

For more than three decades, SAMA’s Biennial has been one of the region’s premier venues for the exhibition of contemporary art from the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Attracting a diverse array of talents, the exhibition featured juried work in many media, including painting, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, photography and fine crafts. Biennial 2016 offered 124 works by 96 artists as selected from a pool of 310 submissions.

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto is located on the campus of Saint Francis University.

FOR YOUR VALENTINE

The Blairsville fire department will offer a stuffed pork chop dinner on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday.

Dinner will be served from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Blairsville Presbyterian Church. Cost is $10 and includes a stuffed pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, a salad, rolls, dessert and beverage.

Takeout is available.

And on Tuesday, the community is invited to attend Indiana Square’s Valentine’s Day party from 2 to 4 p.m. The party will offer crafts, door prizes, refreshments and live music by Lynn Jones and Chuck Potthast. The king and queen of Indiana Square personal care home will also be crowned.

Those who attend are encouraged to wear red.

The event is sponsored by Via Quest Home Health and Hospice. The personal care home is on Warren Road in White Township.

SHOP TALK AT SIX

Gas prices in the Indiana area today were running at about $2.57 a gallon, compared to $2.53 statewide and $2.27 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says American writer E.B. White once quipped, “Prejudice is a great time saver. You can form opinions without having to get the facts.”

Good evening!

This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.