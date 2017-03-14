Internationally acclaimed organist to perform at IUP

An internationally acclaimed organist will perform the world premiere of a prize-winning composition in recital March 26 in Daniel DiCicco Hall of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Cogswell music building.

The solo recital by Duquesne University faculty member Ann Labounsky at 3 p.m. will follow a pre-concert talk at 2:15 by composer Christopher Adler. His composition, “Construct: for organ,” was the 2017 winner in the second annual Ronald G. Pogorzelski and Lester D. Yankee Memorial Competition, sponsored by the American Guild of Organists. Adler’s talk will be facilitated by John Levey, IUP assistant professor of music theory and composition.

A reception will follow the performance. Co-hosts of the event are the Carol Teti Memorial Scholarship Committee and the Indiana, Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. The public is welcome, and admission is free.

Labounsky is professor of music and chair of the Organ and Sacred Music degree programs at Pittsburgh’s Duquesne University. She oversees undergraduate and graduate programs in sacred music at the university and also is organ artist in residence at Pittsburgh’s First Lutheran Church.

Internationally acclaimed as the foremost interpreter of the works of French composer Jean Langlais, Labounsky has filled 26 CDs with the composer’s complete organ works. She is also the author of a 2000 biography, “Jean Langlais: The Man and His Music.”

A composer, performer and improviser, Adler is professor of music at California’s University of San Diego and is also director of composition for the nief-norf Summer Festival in Knoxville, Tenn.

Nief-norf is a multi-tiered contemporary music organization devoted to fostering creative collaboration among musical interpreters, composers and scholars.

Adler is also pianist and composer in residence with NOISE, an ensemble committed to contemporary chamber music.

Adler’s compositions encompass hybrid forms drawn from contemporary concert music, traditional music of Thailand and Laos, the application of mathematics and the integration of improvisation into structured composition. His works have been performed nationally at Carnegie Hall, Chicago Symphony Center and Tanglewood, as well as internationally.

Each year, the Ronald G. Pogorzelski and Lester D. Yankee Memorial Competition seeks to encourage the creation of new music specifically for the memorial organ that bears that name in Cogswell Hall. Installed in 2014, the organ is leased to IUP by the American Guild of Organists.

Since its establishment in 1993 to honor the late IUP faculty member Carol Teti, the Memorial Organ Scholarship Committee has worked to overcome a shortage of organists at local, regional and national levels. More than $68,000 has been awarded in that time to more than 50 students in the university’s organ program.