Friday, September 16, 2016

Intersection to be closed

The intersection of Old Route 56 and Warren Road will close as part of the Edgewood Intersection Improvement Project beginning Monday morning.

A posted detour will be in place for Old Route 56 using Route 286 and McIntyre Road.

There is no posted detour for Warren Road; motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

The intersection is expected to reopen in mid-October.

The project includes the realignment of the Warren Road and Old Route 56 intersection.

This $1.2 million intersection improvement project is expected to be completed in the fall.

