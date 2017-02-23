Irish folk group to perform March 5 at IUP

Caladh Nua, a quintet from Southern Ireland, will perform Sunday, March 5, at 7 p.m. as part of the Ovations! series.

The performance in Gorell Recital Hall, located on the second floor of Sutton Hall, will be followed by a music jam reception Upstairs at the Coney.

This fast-rising ensemble will perform as an early celebration to St. Patrick’s Day. Their program includes a varied repertoire based in Irish folk tradition and led by their contemporary musical imagination.

Through international tours and performances, the group has captivated audiences from all over, being invited to perform in Paris, Vienna and Berlin, and across the U.S.

Since their debut in 2009, the group has released two critically acclaimed albums.

The band’s name consists of traditional Irish words meaning “New Harbor.” This is a reference to the warmth and inviting feel their music brings to audiences.

The tightly knit group consists of five members, all versatile singers and musicians, allowing for a wide selection of skills and instruments from banjo to tin whistle.

The band includes Derek, affiliated with Irish music and culture since he was very young; Brian, traditional and rhythmic music professional; Lisa, acclaimed performer and exceptional vocalist; Caoimhin, seasoned self-taught musician; and Paddy, humble craftsman and lead fiddle player.

Following the performance, the audience is invited to join the group for an informal jam session Upstairs at the Coney, located on Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana. Audience members are welcome to bring instruments and Irish-themed food will be served with a cash bar open. The post-concert event is all-age friendly and is free to those showing their concert ticket. The cost is $5 per person for other guests, payable at the door.

Tickets for the concert are available either online at IUPTickets.com or the Lively Arts’ website (iup.edu/LivelyArts).

They can also be purchased at the Hadley Union Building ticket office on the IUP campus or by calling the HUB ticket office at (724) 357-1313. Any seats remaining will be sold at the door starting one hour prior to the performance.

Tickets are priced at $22 for regular admission, $18 for seniors and groups, and $12 for students and children.

For more information on this and other events offered by the Lively Arts, call (724) 357-2787 (ARTS) or email lively-arts@iup.edu.