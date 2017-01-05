IRMC holds gingerbread house contest

Making the donation were, from left, Chris Lasser, supervisor of inpatient therapy; Chrissy Long, PT assistant; Maddy Canose; Michelle Grimes; registered nurse; and Aimee Kemp, ICCAP Food Bank director. (Submitted photo)

Indiana Regional Medical Center recently held a gingerbread house contest for its employees as part of the employee holiday celebration. Employees were invited to vote for their favorite gingerbread house by donating one dollar for each vote.

The winning entry was created by the Inpatient Therapy Department with the assistance of a patient and his daughter. All proceeds from the event were donated to the Indiana County Community Action Program food bank. The activity raised more than $400.

Making the donation were, from left, Chris Lasser, supervisor of inpatient therapy; Chrissy Long, PT assistant; Maddy Canose; Michelle Grimes; registered nurse; and Aimee Kemp, ICCAP Food Bank director. (Submitted photo)