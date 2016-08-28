IT'S HAPPENING HERE

This information is provided by the Indiana County Tourist Bureau. Times and dates are subject to change. All events are held in Indiana, unless otherwise noted.

Today through Saturday, Sept. 3

The Indiana County Fair will be held at Mack Park, 700 Carter Ave., Indiana. The Brothers Osborne will perform Wednesday. The fair features agricultural displays, tractor and truck pulls, food vendors, live entertainment, 4-H displays, kid activities and more. For information, visit www.indianacountyfair.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Joyful Java, with a variety of Christian music, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Koffee Shoppe, 39 W. Market St., Blairsville. There is no admission charge. Non-alcoholic drinks, various specialty and brewed coffees and sandwiches are available for purchase. For more information, call (724) 675-8158.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. along Wayne Avenue across from the Kovalchick Complex. Baked goods, potted plants, live music, local chefs, local artists, community booths and a kids’ tent are planned. For more information, visit indianafarmmarket.blogspot.com.

Friday, Sept. 2

The Blairsville Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the corner of East Market and Morrow streets. Fresh produce, plants, kettle corn, local honey, homemade soaps and candles, crafts, pet items, baked goods, dips, herbs and vegetable plants will be offered. Local Scouts will sell lemonade and cookies. For more information, call (724) 459-8588.

Saturday, Sept. 3

• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Eighth and Church streets. There will be fresh local fruits and vegetables, baked goods, potted plants, live music, local chefs, local artists, community booths and the kids’ tent. For more information, visit indianafarmmarket.blogspot. com.

• “Fire the Pit! Charcoal Making in Story & Song” will begin at 1 p.m. at the Eliza Furnace, Vintondale. Singer, songwriter and storyteller Van Wagner will have an entertaining presentation on how charcoal was produced to fire the Eliza Furnace and other 19th century iron furnaces that once operated in the Blacklick Valley. For more information, call (724) 463-8636.

• Reflections will perform from 5 to 9 p.m. at Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Burrell Township. Family-friendly entertainment with prize giveaways and more. The cost is $5 for adults; children are admitted free. For more information, call (724) 456-5808 or visit ungrapefulwinery.com.

Sept. 5 to 10

The Ox Hill Fair will be held at the Ox Hill Fairgrounds Route 85 west of Plumville. The community fair features truck and tractor pulls, carnival attractions, food vendors and nightly live entertainment. For more information, visit www.oxhillfair.com.

Sept. 6

A Todd Bird Club Outing will begin at 8 a.m. at the Yellow Creek State Park Office, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Lee Carnahan and Roger and Margaret Higbee will lead the outing. For more information, call (724) 388-4667, (724) 354-3493 or visit www.toddbirdclub.org.

Sept. 7

• The Tasters’ Club will meet from noon to 1 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library. Pick your favorite cookbook, make something from it and bring it to the meeting. For more information, call (724) 465-8841 or visit www.indianafreelibrary.org.

• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. along Wayne Avenue across from the Kovalchick Complex. There will be baked goods, potted plants, live music, local chefs, local artists, community booths and a kids’ tent. For more information, visit indianafarmmarket.blogspot.com.

• Evenings in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Sixth Street and Carter Avenue. Tour the garden and receive tips every Wednesday evening. For more information, visit www.indianacommu nitygardens.org.

• A Writing Workshop will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library. Writer and former creative writing professor Ken Waldman will lead a free two-hour writing workshop for writers of any age, experience and ability. For more information, call (724) 465-8841 or visit www.indianafreelibrary.org.

Sept. 8

The Strongstown Community Market will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Strongstown Historical Society, 14729 Route 422, Strongstown. Fresh produce, handcrafted items and food will be available. Dinner will be served each week, eat in or take out. New vendors are always welcome. For more information, call (814) 243-0289.

Sept. 9 to 11

The Fourth Annual Northern Appalachian Folk Festival will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11 in downtown Indiana. This special event will feature the work of talented artists, craftspeople and musical performers. The event includes films, educational workshops, art exhibitions and creative theater performances. For more information, visit www.northernappfolkfest.org.

Sept. 9

• The Blairsville Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the corner of East Market and Morrow streets. Fresh produce, plants, kettle corn, local honey, homemade soaps and candles, crafts, pet items, baked goods, dips, herbs and vegetable plants will be available. Local Scouts will sell lemonade and cookies. Call (724) 459-8588.

• The Historic Saltsburg Car Cruise will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. at Canal Park, 220 Point St., in downtown Saltsburg. Registration starts at 4 p.m., and the cruise starts at 5. There will be trophies, door prizes, food, DJ Jukebox Johnny and more. Dash plaques will be given to the first 75 registered cars. Pre-registration is $5 or $8 on the day of the event. Call (724) 639-3728.

• Firkin Friday will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., corner of Wayne Avenue and Indian Springs Road. Levity’s standard beers are aged on a variety of fruits and spices in a stainless cask called a firkin, which is tapped right in front of patrons. Oftentimes a customer is chosen to be the honorary firkin tapper. For more information, call (724) 762-0442 or visit levitybrewing.com.

Sept. 10

• The Third Annual Tractor Show and Car Cruise will begin at 8 a.m. at Brush Valley Park. The event is sponsored by Brush Valley Antique Iron and Power Club. There will be a flea market, basket raffle,antique tractors and machinery, a kids’ pedal tractor pull, tractor rides, parade, car cruise, swap meet and refreshments. For more information, call (724) 459-3340.

• The Bizarre Bazaar begins at 5 p.m. at the Blairsville Elks, 60 E. Campbell St., Blairsville. This event supports the Blairsville Historical Society. Seating is limited. Admission is $10 and includes a light lunch and a few tickets you may put in the bag for the treasure you want. More tickets can be purchased. For more information, call (724) 459-0580.

• Saltsburg Town Wide Yard Sales will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maps will be available at 8 a.m. on the day of the sale at Saltsburg Methodist Church, 813 Salt St., Saltsburg. Registration is $5 and entitles sellers to free advertising in newspapers, internet sites, radio ads, balloons and location signs and designations on the town map. For more information, call (724) 639-3728.

• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Eighth and Church streets. Fresh local fruits and vegetables, baked goods, potted plants, live music, local chefs, local artists, community booths and a kids’ tent will be featured. For more information, visit indianafarmmarket.blogspot.com.

• The C&Y Sportsmen’s Club Gun Bash begins at 4 p.m. at the C&Y Sportsmen’s Club, 124 Gazda Road, Shelocta. There will be food, drinks, table prizes and walk-around tickets. Admission is a $20 donation. For tickets, see any member. For more information, call (724) 726-5720.

• The Buddy Mac Band will perform from 5 to 9 p.m. at Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Burrell Township. Family-friendly entertainment with prize giveaways and more. The cost is $5 for adults; children get in free. For more information, call (724) 456-5808 or visit ungrapefulwinery.com.

• The Owl Prowl with Lisa Meadows begins at 7 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park’s Lakeside Center, 1128 Blue Spruce Road near Ernest. After a short discussion, the group will go in search of these night flying creatures. Bring a flashlight and dress for the weather. For more information, e-mail lmeadows@pa.gov.

Sept. 11

• The Hoodlebug 5K Run & Fun Walk held by the Indiana Road Runners Club will be held at Floodway Park, Main Street, Homer City. Please note the change of date for the 2016 Hoodlebug 5K. Call Cory Fulmer at (724) 541-0013 or email fulmercd@yahoo.com for more information.

• The Hoodlebug Fall Festival will be held from noon to 7 p.m. at the Homer City Firemen’s Field, 25 West Church St., Homer City. There will be a bicycle poker run at 9 a.m., flag raising at noon, and a car cruise, parade, live entertainment, kid’s zone, duck race, food vendors and game booths. Call (724) 915-8124 for more information.

Sept. 11

• The Green Township Community Fair will be held at the Cookport fairgrounds on Route 240, Cookport. There will be agricultural displays and competitions, animal and craft exhibits, rides and entertainment throughout the week. Visit www.cookportfair.com for more information.

Sept. 13

Joyful Java will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Koffee Shoppe, 39 W. Market St., Blairsville. Enjoy a variety of Christian music, for free, every Tuesday evening, in a friendly and cozy atmosphere. Non-alcoholic drinks and various specialty and brewed coffees and sandwiches are available for purchase. Call (724) 675-8158 for more information.

Sept. 14

• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. along Wayne Avenue across from the Kovalchick Complex. Baked goods, potted plants, live music, local chefs, local artists, community booths and a kids’ tent will be featured. For more information, visit indianafarmmarket.blogspot.com.

• The Blairsville Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the corner of East Market and Morrow streets. Fresh produce, plants, kettle corn, local honey, homemade soaps and candles, crafts, pet items, baked goods, dips, herbs and vegetable plants will be available. Local Scouts will sell lemonade and cookies. For more information, call (724) 459-8588.

Sept. 16 to 18

• The 48th Annual Newman Used Book Sale will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Thomas More University Parish & Catholic Student Center, 1200 Oakland Ave. There will be food and beverages available for purchase each day. Visit www.stmup.org for more information.

• The Indiana Players will present “The Legendary Stardust Boys” from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 725 Philadelphia St. Will “The Stardust Boys” — a local polka band — achieve the fame and fortune that have so far eluded them? Or will an upcoming marriage dissolve the band? General admission is $12 and $10 for seniors and students. Call (724) 254-2198 or visit www.indianaplayers.com for more information.

Sept. 17

• Cause for Paws will be held at 11 a.m. at the Indiana County Humane Society, Blue Spruce Park, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, White Township.This is a major fundraiser in which participants make donations to ICHS. There is fun for all, including furry family members. Visit www.incohumanesociety.com.

• The Fall Coin Show, sponsored by the Indiana Coin Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the S & T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, Indiana. Thirty six tables are manned by coin dealers from Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and West Virginia. Free parking. Call (724) 254-2471 for more information.