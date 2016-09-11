IT'S HAPPENING HERE

This information is provided by the Indiana County Tourist Bureau. Times and dates are subject to change. All events are held in Indiana, unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

• The Fourth Annual Northern Appalachian Folk Festival continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Indiana. This special event features the work of talented artists, craftspeople and musical performers and films, educational workshops, art exhibits and creative theater performances. For more information, visit www.northernappfolkfest.org.

• The Hoodlebug Fall Festival will be held from noon to 7 p.m. at Homer City Firemen’s Field, 25 West Church St., Homer City. A bicycle poker run begins at 9 a.m. and the flag raising is at noon. There will also be a car cruise, parade, live entertainment, Kid’s Zone, duck race, food vendors and game booths. For more information, call (724) 915-8124.

• The Indiana Road Runners Club Hoodlebug 5K Run & Fun Walk will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Floodway Park, Main Street, Homer City. For more information, contact Cory Fulmer at (724) 541-0013 or by email at fulmer_cd@yahoo.com.

September 12 to 17

The Green Township Community Fair will be held at the Cookport fairgrounds, Route 240, Cookport. The schedule includes agricultural displays and competitions, animals and craft exhibits, rides and entertainment throughout the week. For more information, visit www.cookportfair.com.

September 13

Joyful Java, with a variety of Christian music, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Koffee Shoppe, 39 W. Market St., Blairsville. There is no admission charge. Non-alcoholic drinks, various specialty and brewed coffees and sandwiches are available for purchase. For more information, call (724) 675-8158.

September 14

The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. along Wayne Avenue across from the Kovalchick Complex. Baked goods, potted plants, live music, local chefs, local artists, community booths and a kids’ tent will be featured. For more information, visit indianafarmmarket.blogspot. com.

September 16

The Blairsville Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the corner of East Market and Morrow streets, Blairsville. There will be fresh produce, plants, kettle corn, local honey, homemade soaps and candles, crafts, pet items, baked goods, dips, herbs and vegetable plants. Local Scouts will sell lemonade and cookies. For more information, call (724) 459-8588.

September 16 to 18

• The 48th Annual Newman Used Book Sale will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 16, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at St. Thomas More University Parish and Catholic Student Center, 1200 Oakland Ave. Food and beverages are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.stmup.org.

• The Indiana Players will present “The Legendary Stardust Boys” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17 and at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St. General admission tickets are $12 and senior/student tickets are $10. For more information, call (724) 254-2198 or visit www.indianaplayers.com.

September 17

• The Indiana County Humane Society’s major fundraiser, Cause for Paws, will begin at 11 a.m. at Blue Spruce Park, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, near Ernest. There is family fun for all, especially furry family members. For more information, visit incohumanesociety.com.

• The annual Fall Coin Show, sponsored by the Indiana Coin Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike Road, White Township. Thirty six tables will be manned by coin dealers from Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and West Virginia. Free parking. For more information, call (724) 254-2471.

• Fall Wine Fest Indiana will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive. There will be seven sessions: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; noon to 4 p.m.; 1 to 4 p.m.; 2 to 5 p.m.; 3 to 5 p.m.; 4 to 7 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Pennsylvania wineries will provide hundreds of wine selections for unlimited sampling, plus 40 exhibits including entertainment, chocolates, and of course, wine! The cost is $17 in advance, $25 on the day of the event and $10 for designated drivers. For more information, call (724) 357-5205.

• “Insects Response to Invasive Plants,” will be presented by Ellen Yerger at 2 p.m. at the Blue Spruce Park office, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, near Ernest. Learn about the roles of insects and plants within a broader ecosystem. For more information, call (724) 463-8636.

• The Indiana Lions’ Club Turkey Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Lions’ Club, 1278 Lions Health Camp Road, Armstrong Township. There will be a full course turkey dinner with all the trimmings plus a choice of dessert. Tickets are $10 at the door. Takeouts are available. For more information, call (724) 801-8930.

• Cruizin will perform from 5 to 9 p.m. at Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Burrell Township. Family-friendly entertainment with prize giveaways and more. The cost is $5 for adults and free for children. Call (724) 456-5808 or visit ungrapefulwinery.com.

September 17 and 18

• The Smicksburg Apple Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Smicksburg Community. For more information, visit www.smicksburg.net.

• The Third Annual Smicksburg Antique Tractor, Machinery and Truck Show begins at 8 a.m. at the Dayton fairgrounds. There will be a DJ, tractor games, kids’ pedal pulls, antique tractor pulls, garden tractor pulls, parade of power on Sept. 18, kids’ play area, vendors, flea market, silent auction and “grand ma & pa railroad.” For more information, call (814) 257-9880.

September 18

The Punxsutawney Region AACA Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marion Center Community Park at the intersection of routes 119 and 403, Marion Center. Food, door prizes, entertainment and a lot of fun are planned. For more information, call (724) 479-9345.