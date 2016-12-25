IT'S HAPPENING HERE

This information is provided by the Indiana County Tourist Bureau. Times and dates are subject to change. All events are held in Indiana, unless otherwise noted.

Dec. 27

Servants Call will perform during Joyful Java from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Koffee Shoppe, 39 W. Market St., Blairsville. Enjoy a variety of Christian music for free every Tuesday evening in a friendly atmosphere. Non-alcoholic drinks, various specialty and brewed coffees and sandwiches are available for purchase. For more information, call (724) 675-8158.

Dec. 31

A New Year’s Eve Celebration with 13 Stories begins at 9 p.m. at RBG Bar & Grill, 1395 Wayne Ave. Tickets ($20) include pork and sauerkraut at midnight and a champagne toast. For more information, call (724) 463-3579.

Jan. 6

Harold Millers show, “White and Weathered: Structures from a Bygone Era,” will be open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St. Light refreshments, wine and beer will be served.

Jan. 16

The 23rd Annual Rustic Lodge Blood Drive for the American Red Cross will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rustic Lodge, 2199 Oakland Ave., White Township. Each donation can help up to three patients. For more information, call (814) 262-2520.

Jan. 21

• Lunch with the Ninja Turtles will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Park Inn by Radisson, 1395 Wayne Ave., White Township. There will be Ninja training, a meet and greet, sword training, learning the Ninja Rap and a pizza and pasta lunch. The cost is $17 per person. Reservations are required. For more information, (724) 463-3579.

• WWE Live will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive. Tickets start at $15 per person. For more information, visit www.kovalchickcomplex.com.

Jan. 26

“Sound Beginnings Social” by the Quota Club of Indiana County will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Coney (Upstairs), 642 Philadelphia St. The cost is $25 per person. Proceeds benefit the Alice Paul House and other local agencies.

Beverage sampling, appetizers, live music and a silent auction are planned. Tickets are available at the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, Helwig Insurance and from Quota members.

Jan. 28

• The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. This networking event will provide an opportunity to reach key business contacts. The expo includes exhibits, seminars, musical entertainment and drawings. www.indianacountychamber.com.

• A Vegas Night Cash Bash begins at 4 p.m. at C & Y Sportsman’s Club, 124 Gazda Road, Shelocta. Tickets are $20 per person. Proceeds benefit the Coal Run/McIntyre VFD. Three hundred thirty three tickets will be sold; winners need not be present to win. For more information, call (724) 726-0602.

February 2

The St. Andrew’s Village Groundhog Day Breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Village, Community Living & Learning Center, (use main entrance) 1155 Indian Springs Road Food, White Township. For more information, call (724) 464-1616.

February 3 to 5

The Indiana Players will perform “The Diary of Anne Frank” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 725 Philadelphia St. In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history as a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit and determination. For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

February 9

“Here Is for Dreaming: Vanessa German” will be on exhibit from Feb. 9 to March 9 in Kipp Gallery at Sprowls Hall on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus. Poet, performer, photographer and sculptor, German creates works that explore the power of transformation and healing. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts.

February 10 to 12

The Indiana Players will present “The Diary of Anne Frank” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 725 Philadelphia St. In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history as a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit and determination. For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

February 14

“Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue” begins at 8 p.m. at Fisher Auditorium, IUP Performing Arts Center. Direct from Film-City, Mumbai, India, Taj Express is a “dance romance” that combines music, dance and film into one performance.

February 21

The Harlem Quartet will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Gorell Recital Hall on the second floor of Sutton Hall at IUP. The quartet, founded in 2006, shows diversity in music ranging from classical and jazz compositions to works by minority composers. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts.

February 21 to 26

The Electriad will be performed at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 to 25 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Waller Mainstage Theater, IUP Performing Arts Center. Adapted and devised by IUP Department of Theater and Dance’s Carrie J. Cole and the members of the ensemble, The Electriad explores the consequences of war. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts.

February 25

The Blairsville CDA Comedy Night Live begins at 5:30 p.m. (doors open) at the Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort & Conference Center, 132 Pine Ridge Road, Blairsville. There will be a dinner buffet, show, cash bar and chances to win cash and prizes. For more information, call (724) 459-8588.

February 26

“The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace” by Welsh composer Karl Jenkins, will be presented from 3 to 5 p.m. at Fisher Auditorium, IUP Performing Arts Center. The piece was commissioned by the Royal Armouries Museum for the Millennium celebrations marking the museum’s move from London to Leeds. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts.