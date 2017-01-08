IT'S HAPPENING HERE

This information is provided by the Indiana County Tourist Bureau. Times and dates are subject to change. All events are held in Indiana, unless otherwise noted.

JANUARY 10

Founders Gallery Open Paint Sessions begin at 6 p.m. at 157 W. Campbell St., Blairsville. Sessions are $35. To reserve a seat, call (724) 675-8574 or e-mail foundersgalleryandgifts@gmail.com.

JANUARY 16

The 23rd Annual Rustic Lodge Blood Drive for the American Red Cross will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rustic Lodge, 2199 Oakland Ave., White Township. Each donation can help up to three patients. For more information, call (814) 262-2520.

JANUARY 17

Founders Gallery Open Paint Sessions continue at 6 p.m. at 157 W. Campbell St., Blairsville. Sessions are $35. To reserve a seat, call (724) 675-8574 or e-mail foundersgalleryandgifts@gmail.com.

JANUARY 21

• Lunch with the Ninja Turtles will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Park Inn by Radisson, 1395 Wayne Ave., White Township. Ninja training, a meet and greet, sword training, learning the Ninja Rap and a pizza and pasta lunch are planned. The cost is $17 per person. Reservations are required. For more information, call (724) 463-3579.

• WWE Live will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive. Tickets start at $15 per person. For more information, visit www.kovalchickcomplex.com.

• The Levity Brewing Company Anniversary Party will be held at 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing will perform. A release of a barrel-aged beer will take place. Saturday hours are noon to 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.levitybrewing.com.

JANUARY 24

Founders Gallery Open Paint Sessions continue at 6 p.m. at 157 W. Campbell St., Blairsville. Sessions are $35. To reserve a seat, call (724) 675-8574 or e-mail foundersgalleryandgifts@gmail.com.

JANUARY 26

Sound Beginnings Social, sponsored by the Quota Club of Indiana County, will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Coney (Upstairs), 642 Philadelphia St. The cost is $25 per person. Proceeds benefit the Alice Paul House and other local agencies. Beverage sampling, appetizers, live music and a silent auction are planned. Tickets are available at the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, Helwig Insurance and from Quota members.

JANUARY 28

• The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. This premier networking event provides a great opportunity to reach key business contacts.

The expo includes exhibits, seminars, musical entertainment and drawings. For more information, visit www.indianacountychamber.com.

• A Vegas Night Cash Bash begins at 4 p.m. at C & Y Sportsman’s Club, 124 Gazda Road, Shelocta. Tickets are $20 per person. Proceeds benefit the Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department. 333 tickets will be sold. Need not be present to win. For more information, call (724) 726-0602.

JANUARY 31

Founders Gallery Open Paint Sessions will continue at 6 p.m. at 157 W. Campbell St., Blairsville. Sessions are $35. To reserve a seat, call (724) 675-8574 or e-mail foundersgalleryandgifts@gmail.com.

FEBRUARY 2

The St. Andrew’s Village Groundhog Day Breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. in the Community Living & Learning Center at St. Andrew’s Village, 1155 Indian Springs Road, White Township.

For more information, call (724) 464-1616.

FEBRUARY 3 to 5, 10 to 12

The Indiana Players will present “The Diary of Anne Frank” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4 and at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the playhouse at 725 Philadelphia St.

In this powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history as a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit and determination. For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

FEBRUARY 9

“Here Is for Dreaming: Vanessa German” will be on exhibit from Feb. 9 to March 9 at Kipp Gallery in Sprowls Hall on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Poet, performer, photographer and sculptor, Vanessa German creates works that explore the power of transformation and healing.

For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts.

FEBRUARY 14

“Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue” begins at 8 p.m. at Fisher Auditorium, IUP Performing Arts Center. Direct from Film-City, Mumbai, India, Taj Express is a thrilling “dance romance” that combines music, dance and film into one exciting performance.

FEBRUARY 21

The Harlem Quartet will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. at Gorell Recital Hall, second floor, Sutton Hall, IUP. Founded in 2006, the quartet’s music ranges from classical and jazz compositions to works by minority composers.

Visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts.

FEBRUARY 21 TO 26

“The Electriad” will be performed at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Waller Mainstage Theater, IUP Performing Arts Center. Adapted and revised by IUP Department of Theater and Dance’s Carrie J. Cole and the members of the ensemble, “The Electriad” explores the consequences of war.

For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts.

FEBRUARY 25

The Blairsville CDA Comedy Night Live begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort and Conference Center, 132 Pine Ridge Road, Blairsville. Planned are a dinner buffet, show, cash bar and chances to win cash and prizes. For more information, call (724) 459-8588.

FEBRUARY 26

“The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace,” by Welsh composer Karl Jenkins, will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Fisher Auditorium, IUP Performing Arts Center. The piece was commissioned by the Royal Armouries Museum for the Millennium celebrations marking the museum’s move from London to Leeds. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts.