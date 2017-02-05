IT'S HAPPENING HERE

The Indiana Players will perform “The Diary of Anne Frank” at at 2:30 p.m. today; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11; and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12, at 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Kneeling in front from left are Tim Sexton (Peter Van Daan) and Jorie Meil (Anne Frank). In back from left are Eric Witmer (Mr. Kraler), Bill Herring (Mr. Van Daan), Renee Addleman (Miep Gies), Chase Skrzypek (Mr. Dussel), Terry Westwood (Mr. Frank), Katrina Kayden (Mrs. Frank) and Lizanne Porter (Mrs. Van Daan). Stella Chepaitis, who plays Margot Frank, was absent. (Teri Enciso/Gazette photo) For tickets or more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

This information is provided by the Indiana County Tourist Bureau. Times and dates are subject to change. All events are held in Indiana, unless otherwise noted.



TODAY

The Indiana Players "The Diary of Anne Frank" will be performed at 2:30 p.m. at 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit and determination. For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

February 9



Here Is for Dreaming: Vanessa German will be on exhibit from Feb. 9 to March 9 at Kipp Gallery, Sprowls Hall, Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Poet, performer, photographer and sculptor Vanessa German creates works that explore the power of transformation and healing. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts.

February 10 to 12



The Indiana Players "The Diary of Anne Frank" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11 and at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit and determination. For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

February 11

• The Valentine's Day Used Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Thousands of fiction and nonfiction titles will be available, including mysteries, romances and thrillers, as well as books on history, cooking and spirituality. Movies and children’s materials will also be on hand. For more information, visit www.indianafreelibrary.org.



• A “Chili Walk to Warm Up the Winter Blues” will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Blue Spruce Park’s Lakeside Center. Ed Patterson will host this kickoff event for the Indiana County Walking Decathlon. After the winter walk, warm up with a cup of chili. Those in attendance will be able to earn their first stamp toward prizes. For complete information on all the Walking Decathlon programs, contact Barb Hauge at bhauge@upstreetarchitects.com or call (724) 422-1749.

February 14

• Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue begins at 8 p.m. at Fisher Auditorium, IUP Performing Arts Center.

Direct from Film-City, Mumbai, India, Taj Express is a thrilling “Dance Romance.” Combining music, dance and film into one exciting performance, Taj Express explores the world of traditional Bollywood performances.



• Hug Your Heart IRMC will be held at Indiana Regional Medical Center, 841 Hospital Road, White Township. The day long campaign will educate people on heart disease. For more information, call (724) 357-7188.

February 15

“Living It! Putting Life in Your Years,” will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Community Living and Learning Center, St. Andrew’s Village, 1155 Indian Springs Road, White Township. There will be information on adding activities that focus on social, intellectual, physical and spiritual aspects to help add life to your years. Light refreshments will be served. Reservations are required by contacting Penny Perman by Feb. 13 at (724) 464-1640 or pperman@psl.org .

February 17

A Paint and Sip Party will be held at the Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort and Conference Center, 132 Pine Ridge Road, Blairsville. The cost is $35 per person, and reservations are required by calling (724) 459-7191, ext. 113.

February 21

The Harlem Quartet will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. at Gorell Recital Hall, Second Floor Sutton Hall, IUP. The Harlem Quartet, founded in 2006, shows diversity in music as they engage new audiences with their repertoire ranging from classical and jazz compositions to works by minority composers. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts.

February 21 to 26

The Electriad will be performed at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 to 25 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Waller Mainstage Theater, IUP Performing Arts Center. Adapted and devised by IUP Department of Theater and Dance’s Carrie J. Cole and the members of the ensemble, The Electriad explores the consequences of war. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts.

February 24

A Vendor Fair and Basket Raffle will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Technology Center, 441 Hamill Road, White Township. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Raffle tickets are $5 for 25 chances. Proceeds provide educational opportunities to ICTC’s Adult Cosmetology students. For more information, call (724) 349-6700, ext. 116.

February 25

The Blairsville CDA Comedy Night Live begins at 5:30 p.m. (Doors Open) at the Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort & Conference Center, 132 Pine Ridge Road, Blairsville. There will be a dinner buffet, show, cash bar and chances to win cash and prizes. For more information, call (724) 459-8588.

February 26

• The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace, by Welsh composer Karl Jenkins, will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Fisher Auditorium, IUP Performing Arts Center. The piece was commissioned by the Royal Armouries Museum for the Millennium celebrations marking the museum’s move from London to Leeds. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts.



• Renda Broadcasting and the Indiana Mall present the fourth annual Bridal Showcase 2017 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Avenue, White Township. To register, contact crayko@rendabroadcasting.com .

February 28

Shrove Tuesday Pancake and Sausage Dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, Ridge Avenue, Homer City. All proceeds will help the Miller family with medical expenses for their son Derek's brain injury. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 6 to 12. For more information, call (724) 479-2277 or visit FindHopeHere.net .

March 4

• The accessAbilities Foundation will hold a Murder Mystery Dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. at Rustic Lodge, 2199 Oakland Avenue, White Township. Are you ready to solve the next mystery? Join this study group and explore the Science Hall at the Rustic Lodge University!



• The 14th Annual Family Fun Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Avenue, White Township. The theme is “Space” which can be anything you want it to be: Outer, Inner, Wide Open, Personal, Pastural, Deep Sea, Parking, Cyber, etc. The Carnegie Science Center will be on site with their mobile planetarium. An on stage program, Solar Quest, will begin at 11 a.m.



• “Soil, Seeds, Lights …Action! — Revisited” begins at 1 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex Meeting Room, 827 Water St., Indiana. Jim Rogers will show your whole family how to start your own garden seedlings. Choose varieties of fruits and vegetables from hundreds that are available. Learn sources, techniques and tips on the equipment needed to grow healthy Indiana garden seedlings.



• A Gun Bash to benefit Indiana County Humane Society begins at 4:45 p.m. at the Coral-Graceton Fire Hall, First Avenue, Coral. There will be food and drink. There is a $20 donation. Come out and support the Humane Society. For more information, call (724) 465-3977.

March 5

Caladh Nua will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Gorell Recital Hall, Second Floor Sutton Hall, Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The five versatile musicians and singers of Caladh Nua take you back to where their music is deeply rooted — the southern counties of Ireland. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts/.

March 9

Classic Albums Live will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, Indiana. Pink Floyd’s most commercially successful album and one of the best-selling albums worldwide, performed note for note cut for cut. For more information, visit www.kovalchickcomplex.com.

March 10

“Firkin Friday!” will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at Levity Brewing Company, 1380 Wayne Avenue, White Township. Come for the monthly firkin tapping. Levity’s standard beers are aged on a variety of fruits and spices in a stainless cask called a firkin which is tapped right in front of patrons. For more information, visit www.levitybrewing.com.

March 11

• The Spring Coin Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike Road, White Township. There will be 36 tables. Admission and parking are free. There is a Coins 4 Kids program. Everyone is welcome. The event is sponsored by the Indiana Coin Club, Inc. For more information, call (724) 254-2471.



• Safe Day, sponsored by Arc of Indiana County, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Avenue, White Township. For more information, call (724) 349-8230.



• “How to Prune Your Fruit Trees and Shrubs” begins at 11 a.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, Mack Park, White Township. Dick Farabaugh and Charlie Venturella will demonstrate the basics of pruning fruit trees and shrubs. See various pruning techniques and the use of pruning tools demonstrated on trees and shrubs. Registration is required by calling (724) 463-8636.

March 11 to 12

Maple Sugaring begins at 2 p.m. at Kinter Farm, 2440 Musser Road, Home. Come to the farm to see and learn all about maple sugaring. It’s fun and educational for the entire family. For more information, call (724) 463-8636.

March 17 to 19

• The Indiana Armstrong Builders Association Home Show will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. March 17; noon to 9 p.m. March 18 and noon to 4 p.m. March 19 at S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike Road, White Township. Come out and see all the new home improvement ideas for 2017. For more information, call (724) 349-2327.



• The Indiana Players will perform “California Suite” at 7:30 p.m. March 17 and 18 and at 2:30 p.m. March 19 at 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. A confection divided into four: a visitor from New York, a visitor from Philadelphia, visitors from London and visitors from Chicago. General admission tickets are $12. Senior and student tickets are $10. For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

March 20 to 21

The Indiana Players will hold auditions for “12 Angry Jurors” from 6 to 8 p.m. at 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Performances will be held April 28, 29, 30 and May 5, 6 and 7. For more information, call (724) 254-2198 or visit www.indianaplayers.com.

March 24 to 26

The Indiana Players will perform “California Suite” at 7:30 p.m. March 24 and 25 and at 2:30 p.m. March 26 at 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. A confection divided into four: a visitor from New York, a visitor from Philadelphia, visitors from London and visitors from Chicago. General admission tickets are $12. Senior and student tickets are $10. For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

March 25

• The Todd Bird Club Bird Walk begins at 8 a.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, meeting at the Park Office, 170 Route 259 Hwy, Penn Run. Join The Todd Bird Club as they look for migrating waterfowl on Yellow Creek Lake. The wide variety of water birds makes this one of the top five birding destinations in Pennsylvania. There will be a drive to several locations near the lake for short walks.



• Walking Through Time with Joan Hawk begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Ghost Town Trail, Heshbon Access Area, Route 259. Join professional geologist Joan Hawk for a walk through the geologic history of this area of the Ghost Town Trail. Learn how to read the pages of the geologic books by learning how to interpret the rock layers. For more information, contact Barb Hauge at bhauge@upstreetarchitects.com or call (724) 422-1749.



• The Blairsville Underground Railroad presents “Showtime” at 7 p.m. at the Blairsville High School Auditorium. There will be stellar performers, musicians and comedy. For more information, call (724) 459-5779.

March 30

• Celtic Women will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, Indiana. The global music sensation returns to the KCAC. For more information, visit www.kovachickcomplex.com or call (800) 514-3849.



• 42nd Street will be performed from 8 to 10 p.m. at Fisher Auditorium, IUP Performing Arts Center. Direct from Broadway and the quintessential backstage musical comedy classic, 42nd Street is the song and dance fable of an American Dream story and includes some of the greatest songs ever written. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts/.