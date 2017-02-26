IT'S HAPPENING HERE

he Electriad will be performed at 2 p.m. today at the Waller Mainstage Theater, IUP Performing Arts Center. Adapted and devised by IUP Department of Theater and Dance’s Carrie J. Cole and the members of the ensemble, The Electriad explores the consequences of war. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts.

This information is provided by the Indiana County Tourist Bureau. Times and dates are subject to change. All events are held in Indiana, unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

• The Electriad will be performed at 2 p.m. at the Waller Mainstage Theater, IUP Performing Arts Center. Adapted and devised by IUP Department of Theater and Dance’s Carrie J. Cole and the members of the ensemble, The Electriad explores the consequences of war. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts.

• The 1960 production of “The Mountain Road” will be shown at 1 p.m. at the Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St. A U.S. Army major is tasked with destroying bridges and roads useful to the enemy during World War II. The movie stars Jimmy Stewart, Lisa Lu and James Best. For more information, visit www.jimmy.org.

• The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace, by Welsh composer Karl Jenkins, will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Fisher Auditorium, IUP Performing Arts Center. The piece was commissioned by the Royal Armouries Museum for the Millennium celebrations marking the museum’s move from London to Leeds. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts.

• Renda Broadcasting and the Indiana Mall present the fourth annual Bridal Showcase 2017 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. To register, contact crayko@rendabroadcasting.com.

Tuesday, Feb.28

• Shrove Tuesday Pancake and Sausage Dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, Ridge Avenue, Homer City. All proceeds will help the Miller family with medical expenses for their son Derek's brain injury. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 6 to 12. For more information, call (724) 479-2277 or visit FindHopeHere.net.

• The Indiana University of Pennsylvania Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive. More than 75 organizations are registered to attend. Dress should be business or business casual.

Thursday to Saturday, March 2 to 4

Auditions for the Second Annual Indiana's Got Talent will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. March 2 in the Susquehanna Room at the Hadley Union Building, Indiana University of Pennsylvania; 6 to 8 p.m. March 3 and 1 to 3 p.m. March 4 at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

Saturday, March 4

• The accessAbilities Foundation will hold a Murder Mystery Dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. at Rustic Lodge, 2199 Oakland Ave., White Township. Are you ready to solve the next mystery? Join this study group and explore the Science Hall at the Rustic Lodge University!

• The 14th Annual Family Fun Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. The theme is “Space,” which can be anything you want it to be: Outer, Inner, Wide Open, Personal, Pastoral, Deep Sea, Parking, Cyber, etc. The Carnegie Science Center will be onsite with their mobile planetarium. An on stage program, Solar Quest will begin at 11 a.m.

• “Soil, Seeds, Lights … Action! — Revisited” begins at 1 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex Meeting Room, 827 Water St. Jim Rogers will show your whole family how to start your own garden seedlings. Choose varieties of fruits and vegetables from hundreds that are available. Learn sources, techniques and tips on the equipment needed to grow healthy Indiana garden seedlings.

• A Gun Bash to benefit Indiana County Humane Society begins at 4:45 p.m. at the Coral-Graceton Fire Hall, First Avenue, Coral. There will be food and drink. There is a $20 donation. Come out and support the humane society. For more information, call (724) 465-3977.

March 5

• “Be Our Guest” will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Park Inn by Radisson, 1395 Wayne Ave., White Township. Spend an enchanted evening with Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel and Elena of Avalor. There will be dinner, dancing and a meet and greet with the princesses. The cost is $30 for adults and $20 for children age 12 and under. Reservations are required. For more information, call (724) 463-3579.

• Caladh Nua will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at Gorell Recital Hall, second floor, Sutton Hall, Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The five versatile musicians and singers of Caladh Nua take you back to where their music is deeply rooted — the southern counties of Ireland. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts/.

March 9

Classic Albums Live will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, White Township. Pink Floyd’s most commercially successful album and one of the best-selling albums worldwide will be performed note for note, cut for cut. For more information, visit www.kovalchickcomplex.com.

March 10

“Firkin Friday!” will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at Levity Brewing Company, 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Come for the monthly firkin tapping. Levity’s standard beers are aged on a variety of fruits and spices in a stainless cask called a firkin which is tapped right in front of patrons. For more information, visit www.levitybrewing.com.

March 11

• The Spring Coin Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, White Township. There will be 36 tables. Admission and parking are free. There is a Coins 4 Kids program. Everyone is welcome. The event is sponsored by the Indiana Coin Club Inc. For more information, call (724) 254-2471.

• Safe Day, sponsored by Arc of Indiana County, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. For more information, call (724) 349-8230.

• A St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. in downtown Indiana. There will be family-friendly activities in addition to the parade. For more information, visit www.downtownindiana.org.

• A Too Poor for Daytona Party will be held by Indiana County A.B.A.T.E. at 7 p.m. at the Clymer American Legion, 485 Franklin St., Clymer. There will be catered food, a silent auction, BYOB and a DJ. The cost is $15 per person. Those attending must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information, call (724) 479-0714.

• “How to Prune Your Fruit Trees and Shrubs” begins at 11 a.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, Mack Park, White Township. Dick Farabaugh and Charlie Venturella will demonstrate the basics of pruning fruit trees and shrubs. See various pruning techniques and the use of pruning tools demonstrated on trees and shrubs. Registration is required by calling (724) 463-8636.

March 11 to 12

Maple Sugaring begins at 2 p.m. at Kinter Farm, 2440 Musser Road, Home. Come to the farm to see and learn all about maple sugaring. It’s fun and educational for the entire family. For more information, call (724) 463-8636.

March 13

The Celtic Concert: Kilronan will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the library with an evening of traditional Celtic music featuring Carl Rahkonen on violin and Dan Murphy on guitar. For more information, call (724) 465-8841 or visit indianafreelibrary.org.

March 17 to 19

• The Indiana Armstrong Builders Association Home Show will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. March 17; noon to 9 p.m. March 18; and noon to 4 p.m. March 19 at S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, White Township. Come out and see all the new home improvement ideas for 2017. For more information, call (724) 349-2327.

• The Indiana Players will perform “California Suite” at 7:30 p.m. March 17 and 18 and at 2:30 p.m. March 19 at 725 Philadelphia St. The play is a confection divided into four: a visitor from New York, a visitor from Philadelphia, visitors from London and visitors from Chicago. General admission tickets are $12. Senior and student tickets are $10. For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

March 20 to 21

The Indiana Players will hold auditions for “12 Angry Jurors” from 6 to 8 p.m. at 725 Philadelphia St. Performances will be held April 28, 29, 30 and May 5, 6 and 7. For more information, call (724) 254-2198 or visit www.indianaplayers.com.

March 24 to 26

The Indiana Players will perform “California Suite” at 7:30 p.m. March 24 and 25 and at 2:30 p.m. March 26 at 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The play is a confection divided into four: a visitor from New York, a visitor from Philadelphia, visitors from London and visitors from Chicago. General admission tickets are $12. Senior and student tickets are $10. For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

March 25

• The Todd Bird Club Bird Walk will begin at 8 a.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, meeting at the Park Office, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Join The Todd Bird Club as they look for migrating waterfowl on Yellow Creek Lake. The wide variety of water birds makes this one of the top five birding destinations in Pennsylvania. There will be a drive to several locations near the lake for short walks.

• Walking Through Time with Joan Hawk begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Ghost Town Trail, Heshbon Access Area, Route 259. Join professional geologist Joan Hawk for a walk through the geologic history of this area of the Ghost Town Trail. Learn how to read the pages of the geologic books by learning how to interpret the rock layers. For more information, contact Barb Hauge at bhauge@upstreetarchitects.com or call (724) 422-1749.

• The Blairsville Underground Railroad presents “Showtime” at 7 p.m. at the Blairsville High School Auditorium, Burrell Township. There will be stellar performers, musicians and comedy. For more information, call (724) 459-5779.

March 30

• Celtic Women will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, White Township. For more information, visit www.kovachickcomplex.com or call (800) 514-3849.

• “42nd “Street” will be performed at 8 p.m. at Fisher Auditorium, IUP Performing Arts Center. Direct from Broadway and the quintessential backstage musical comedy classic, “42nd Street” is the song and dance fable of an American Dream story and includes some of the greatest songs ever written. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts/.