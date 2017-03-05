IT'S HAPPENING HERE

Caladh Nua will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at Gorell Recital Hall, second floor, Sutton Hall, Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The five versatile musicians and singers of Caladh Nua take you back to where their music is deeply rooted — the southern counties of Ireland.

This information is provided by the Indiana County Tourist Bureau. Times and dates are subject to change. All events are held in Indiana, unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

• “Be Our Guest” will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Park Inn by Radisson, 1395 Wayne Ave., White Township. Spend an enchanted evening with Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel and Elena of Avalor. There will be dinner, dancing and a meet and greet with the princesses. The cost is $30 for adults and $20 for children age 12 and under. Reservations are required. For more information, call (724) 463-3579.

• Caladh Nua will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at Gorell Recital Hall, second floor, Sutton Hall, Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The five versatile musicians and singers of Caladh Nua take you back to where their music is deeply rooted — the southern counties of Ireland. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts/.

March 6

The Brown Bag Concert: “What Do You Know About Folk Music?” will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join Louise Bem for a free sampling of folk tunes on the mountain dulcimer, the tin whistle and the banjo, plus some discussion about these instruments and where to find workshops and classes on playing them. Bring your lunch if you'd like. Beverages provided. For more information, call (724) 465-8841, ext. 5 or visit indianafreelibrary.org.

March 7

The Todd Bird Club will meet from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Blue Spruce Lodge, Blue Spruce Park, Ernest. Traveling west and birding at Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks will be presented by Roger and Margaret Higbee. Their 18-day trip included numerous stops at other wildlife refuges. Their informative presentation will share a few of their many photos, memories and stories. For more information, call (724) 354-3493.

March 8

The Empty Bowls Fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Social Club, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Pick out your own handmade pottery bowl filled with homemade soup and also receive bread (Luigi’s) and a cookie for a $20 donation ($15 for students). Call or text (770) 354-6610 for more information. All proceeds support the Indiana County Food Bank.

March 10

• A Fish Fry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Saint Bernard Social Hall, 200 Clairvaux Drive, Indiana. Come out and enjoy! Take-outs are available upon request or call (724) 465-2210, Ext. 20 for more information.

• “Firkin Friday!” will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at Levity Brewing Company, 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Come for the monthly firkin tapping. Levity’s standard beers are aged on a variety of fruits and spices in a stainless cask called a firkin, which is tapped right in front of patrons. For more information, visit www.levitybrewing.com.

March 11

• The Spring Coin Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, White Township. There will be 36 tables. Admission and parking are free. There is a Coins 4 Kids program. Everyone is welcome. The event is sponsored by the Indiana Coin Club Inc. For more information, call (724) 254-2471.

• Safe Day, sponsored by Arc of Indiana County, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. For more information, call (724) 349-8230.

• A St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. in downtown Indiana. There will be family-friendly activities in addition to the parade. For more information, visit www.downtownindiana.org.

• A Too Poor for Daytona Party will be held by Indiana County A.B.A.T.E. at 7 p.m. at the Clymer American Legion, 485 Franklin St., Clymer. There will be catered food, a silent auction, BYOB and a DJ. The cost is $15 per person. Those attending must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information, call (724) 479-0714.

• “How to Prune Your Fruit Trees and Shrubs” begins at 11 a.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, Mack Park, White Township. Dick Farabaugh and Charlie Venturella will demonstrate the basics of pruning fruit trees and shrubs. See various pruning techniques and the use of pruning tools demonstrated on trees and shrubs. Registration is required by calling (724) 463-8636.

March 11 to 12

Maple Sugaring begins at 2 p.m. at Kinter Farm, 2440 Musser Road, Home. Come to the farm to see and learn all about maple sugaring. It’s fun and educational for the entire family. For more information, call (724) 463-8636.

March 13

The Celtic Concert: Kilronan will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the library with an evening of traditional Celtic music featuring Carl Rahkonen on violin and Dan Murphy on guitar. For more information, call (724) 465-8841 or visit indianafreelibrary.org.

March 17

A Fish Fry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Saint Bernard Social Hall, 200 Clairvaux Drive, Indiana. Come out and enjoy! Take-outs are available upon request or call (724) 465-2210, Ext. 20 for more information.

March 17 to 19

• The Indiana Armstrong Builders Association Home Show will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. March 17; noon to 9 p.m. March 18; and noon to 4 p.m. March 19 at S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, White Township. Come out and see all the new home improvement ideas for 2017. For more information, call (724) 349-2327.

• The Indiana Players will perform “California Suite” at 7:30 p.m. March 17 and 18 and at 2:30 p.m. March 19 at 725 Philadelphia St. The play is a confection divided into four: a visitor from New York, a visitor from Philadelphia, visitors from London and visitors from Chicago. General admission tickets are $12. Senior and student tickets are $10. For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

March 18

A movie premiere for Scarecrows of the Third Reich will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Quality Inn and Suites, White Township. Independent film company Wild Boar Films premieres their third movie. Filmed entirely in Indiana County, this movie is open to the public with proceeds going to breast cancer awareness. Rated PG 13 for blood, gore, violence and scary themes. Buy your tickets at the door. Refreshments are included. The movie will be shown in the Evergreen Room. The second annual Wild Boar Awards will be given out to the cast in attendance. The cost is a $5 donation. For more information, call (724) 422-8567.

March 20 to 21

The Indiana Players will hold auditions for “12 Angry Jurors” from 6 to 8 p.m. at 725 Philadelphia St. Performances will be held April 28, 29, 30 and May 5, 6 and 7. For more information, call (724) 254-2198 or visit www.indianaplayers.com.

March 24

A Fish Fry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Saint Bernard Social Hall, 200 Clairvaux Drive, Indiana. Come out and enjoy! Take-outs are available upon request or call (724) 465-2210, Ext. 20 for more information.

March 24 to 26

The Indiana Players will perform “California Suite” at 7:30 p.m. March 24 and 25 and at 2:30 p.m. March 26 at 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The play is a confection divided into four: a visitor from New York, a visitor from Philadelphia, visitors from London and visitors from Chicago. General admission tickets are $12. Senior and student tickets are $10. For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

March 25

• The Todd Bird Club Bird Walk will begin at 8 a.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, meeting at the Park Office, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Join The Todd Bird Club as they look for migrating waterfowl on Yellow Creek Lake. The wide variety of water birds makes this one of the top five birding destinations in Pennsylvania. There will be a drive to several locations near the lake for short walks.

• Walking Through Time with Joan Hawk begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Ghost Town Trail, Heshbon Access Area, Route 259. Join professional geologist Joan Hawk for a walk through the geologic history of this area of the Ghost Town Trail. Learn how to read the pages of the geologic books by learning how to interpret the rock layers. For more information, contact Barb Hauge at bhauge@upstreetarchitects.com or call (724) 422-1749.

• A Cash Bash to support the Alice Paul House begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana. There will be over $2,500 in cash and prizes! For tickets, call (724) 349-5744. There is a $20 donation.

• The Blairsville Underground Railroad presents “Showtime” at 7 p.m. at the Blairsville High School Auditorium, Burrell Township. There will be stellar performers, musicians and comedy. For more information, call (724) 459-5779.

March 25 to 26

Pet Easter Pictures will be taken from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, White Township. Bring your pets and/or kids and have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny! The cost is $8 per 5 x 7 photo to take home on the same day with an option to order other prints! For more information, call (724) 422-2040.

March 27

A Brown Bag Concert: “Country Favorites” will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join singer/guitarist Andrew Mack for a program of great country hits by George Strait, David Nail and other favorite country artists past and present. Andrew is a member of the local country band 7 Mile Run, and has performed in local events in the Indiana area and throughout western Pennsylvania. Bring your lunch if you’d like and enjoy this free concert. Beverages are provided. For more information, call (724) 465-8841 ext. 5.

March 30

• Celtic Women will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, White Township. For more information, visit www.kovachickcomplex.com or call (800) 514-3849.

• “42nd Street” will be performed at 8 p.m. at Fisher Auditorium, IUP Performing Arts Center. Direct from Broadway, the quintessential backstage musical comedy classic, “42nd Street,” is a song and dance fable of an American Dream story and includes some of the greatest songs ever written. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts/.

March 31

A Fish Fry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Saint Bernard Social Hall, 200 Clairvaux Drive, Indiana. Come out and enjoy! Take-outs are available upon request or call (724) 465-2210, Ext. 20 for more information.