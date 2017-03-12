IT'S HAPPENING HERE

This information is provided by the Indiana County Tourist Bureau. Times and dates are subject to change. All events are held in Indiana, unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

Maple Sugaring begins at 2 p.m. at Kinter Farm, 2440 Musser Road, Home. Come to the farm to see and learn all about maple sugaring. It’s fun and educational for the entire family. For more information, call (724) 463-8636.

March 13

The Celtic Concert: Kilronan will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the library with an evening of traditional Celtic music featuring Carl Rahkonen on violin and Dan Murphy on guitar. For more information, call (724) 465-8841 or visit indianafreelibrary.org.

March 17

A Fish Fry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Saint Bernard Social Hall, 200 Clairvaux Drive, White Township. Come out and enjoy! Takeouts are available upon request or call (724) 465-2210, ext. 20, for more information.

March 17 to 19

• The Indiana Armstrong Builders Association Home Show will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. March 17; noon to 9 p.m. March 18; and noon to 4 p.m. March 19 at S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, White Township. Come out and see all the new home improvement ideas for 2017. For more information, call (724) 349-2327.

• The Indiana Players will perform “California Suite” at 7:30 p.m. March 17 and 18 and at 2:30 p.m. March 19 at 725 Philadelphia St. The play is a confection divided into four: a visitor from New York, a visitor from Philadelphia, visitors from London and visitors from Chicago. General admission tickets are $12. Senior and student tickets are $10. For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

March 18

Movie Premiere: “Scarecrows of the Third Reich,” a production of independent Wild Boar Films, will be shown from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Quality Inn and Suites, White Township. Filmed entirely in Indiana County, this movie is open to the public with proceeds going to breast cancer awareness. Rated PG 13 for blood, gore, violence and scary themes. Buy your tickets at the door. Refreshments are included. The movie will be shown in the Evergreen Room. The second annual Wild Boar Awards will be given out to the cast in attendance. The cost is a $5 donation. For more information, call (724) 422-8567.

March 20 to 21

The Indiana Players will hold auditions for “12 Angry Jurors” from 6 to 8 p.m. at 725 Philadelphia St. Performances will be held April 28, 29, 30 and May 5, 6 and 7. For more information, call (724) 254-2198 or visit www.indianaplayers.com.

March 24

• A Fish Fry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Saint Bernard Social Hall, 200 Clairvaux Drive, White Township. Come out and enjoy! Takeouts are available upon request or call (724) 465-2210, ext. 20, for more information.

• The Westsylvania Blues Happy Hour will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 420 Philadelphia St. The event includes performances by Johnstown-based Black Cat Moan, beer for purchase, light appetizers, silent auction items and the announcement of the festival’s 2017 lineup. Tickets are $20 for general 6 p.m. admission or $30 for VIP 5 p.m. admission. For more information, visit www.westsylvaniajazzandblues.org/.

March 24 to 26

The Indiana Players will perform “California Suite” at 7:30 p.m. March 24 and 25 and at 2:30 p.m. March 26 at 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The play is a confection divided into four: a visitor from New York, a visitor from Philadelphia, visitors from London and visitors from Chicago. General admission tickets are $12. Senior and student tickets are $10. For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

March 25

• The Todd Bird Club Bird Walk will begin at 8 a.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, meeting at the Park Office, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Join The Todd Bird Club as they look for migrating waterfowl on Yellow Creek Lake. The wide variety of water birds makes this one of the top five birding destinations in Pennsylvania. There will be a drive to several locations near the lake for short walks.

• Walking Through Time with Joan Hawk begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Ghost Town Trail, Heshbon Access Area, Route 259. Join professional geologist Joan Hawk for a walk through the geologic history of this area of the Ghost Town Trail. Learn how to read the pages of the geologic books by learning how to interpret the rock layers. For more information, contact Barb Hauge at bhauge@upstreetarchitects.com or call (724) 422-1749.

• A Cash Bash to support the Alice Paul House begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 420 Philadelphia St. There will be over $2,500 in cash and prizes! For tickets, call (724) 349-5744. There is a $20 donation.

• The Blairsville Underground Railroad presents “Showtime” at 7 p.m. at the Blairsville High School Auditorium, Burrell Township. There will be stellar performers, musicians and comedy. For more information, call (724) 459-5779.

March 25 to 26

Pet Easter Pictures will be taken from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, White Township. Bring your pets and or kids and have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny! The cost is $8 per 5 by 7 photo to take home on the same day with an option to order other prints! For more information, call (724) 422-2040.

March 27

A Brown Bag Concert: Country Favorites will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St. Join singer/guitarist Andrew Mack for a program of great country hits by George Strait, David Nail and other favorite country artists past and present. Andrew is a member of the local country band 7 Mile Run, and has performed in local events in the Indiana area and throughout western Pennsylvania. Bring your lunch if you’d like and enjoy this free concert. Beverages are provided. For more information, call (724) 465-8841, ext. 5.

March 30

• Celtic Women will perform at 7 p.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, White Township. For more information, visit www.kovachickcomplex.com or call (800) 514-3849.

• “42nd “Street” will be performed at 8 p.m. at Fisher Auditorium, IUP Performing Arts Center. Direct from Broadway and the quintessential backstage musical comedy classic, “42nd Street” is the song and dance fable of an American Dream story and includes some of the greatest songs ever written. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts/.

March 31

A Fish Fry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Saint Bernard Social Hall, 200 Clairvaux Drive, White Township. Come out and enjoy! Takeouts are available upon request or call (724) 465-2210, ext. 20, for more information.

April 1

• The Annual Fool’s Run 10K Run and 5K Run begins at 10 a.m. at S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, White Township. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The first 150to register will be guaranteed a T-shirt. For more information, visit www.indianaroadrunners.com.

• The Smicksburg Spring Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spring has sprung in Smicksburg! Visit the area businesses brimming with new merchandise. Enjoy the fresh look of this year’s newest country fashion. For more information, visit www.smicksburg.net.

April 3

A free Brown Bag Concert: Ebony & Ivory will be held from noon to 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St. Come enjoy the rich voices of the duo of Patti Holmes and Mickey Johnson in an eclectic concert featuring country, big band, classical and blues tunes. Bring your lunch, if you’d like. Beverages will be provided. For more information, call (724) 465-8841, ext. 5, or visit indianafreelibrary.org.

April 5

A Historical Society of the Blairsville Area membership meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, North Walnut Street, Blairsville. The public is welcome. For more information, call (724) 459-0580.

April 7

• A Fish Fry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Saint Bernard Social Hall, 200 Clairvaux Drive, White Township. Come out and enjoy! Takeouts are available upon request or call (724) 465-2210, ext. 20, for more information.

• Creating Habitat for Wildlife: Wood Duck Boxes begins at 7 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, Environmental Learning Center, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Join Patrick Snickles and Lisa Meadows and learn how to create suitable habitat for wood ducks. Registration is required by emailing limeadows@pa.gov by April 1.

April 8

• This is the Official Spring Opening Date for Nature Works Farm & Nursery, 3741 Rt. 56 East, Homer City. The nursery is open for spring! For more information, call (724) 769-3276.

• Breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Park Inn by Radisson, 1395 Wayne Ave., White Township. There will be breakfast and crafts. Reservations are required. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and under. For more information, call (724) 463-3579.

• The Bump, Baby and Beyond Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. The event was created especially for Indiana County prenatal to preschool families and features exhibitors with information on local services and products to purchase. For more information, call (724) 463-8200, ext. 4218.

• Finding Your Inner Child — Adult Salamander Walk — begins at 1 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, Environmental Learning Center, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Lisa Meadows and Ed Patterson will present the program. Remember the fun you had looking for salamanders, snakes and turtles as a kid? This program is only for adults age 18 and over. To register, email Lisa at limeadows@pa.gov by April 1.

• The Second Annual “Indiana’s Got Talent!” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana Theater/Amplify Church, 637 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The registration form is available at www.indianaplayers.com under the “Special Events” tab, and at www.hopefulheartspa.org under the “News & Events” tab. The registration fee is $8. General admission is $12, and $10 for seniors and students. For more information, call (724) 254-2198 or visit www.indianaplayers.com.

• A New Genesis will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Fisher Auditorium, IUP Performing Arts Center. Combining the talents of the IUP Dance Theater and IUP Percussion Ensemble, A New Genesis retells the tale of the idyllic sci-fi world of Logan’s Run with the movement of dance and powerful music of Genesis and Phil Collins. For more information, call (724) 357-2787.

April 11

The Family-Friendly Easter Egg Hunt Walk begins at 5:30 p.m. at the concession stand near the basketball courts at the White Township Recreation Complex, East Pike, White Township. Join the WalkWorks walking group leader for a walk and cooperative Easter Egg Hunt around the White Township Recreation Complex baseball fields. Come and enjoy time with your family and neighbors finding hidden Easter eggs containing prizes! For more information, call (724) 422-1749.

April 13

Shana Tucker will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. at Gorell Recital Hall, Second Floor, Sutton Hall, IUP. The singer, songwriter and cellist credits her genre-bending Chamber Soul journey to the influences of her jazz and classical roots interwoven with ’80s and ’90s pop music, movie soundtracks and world music. For more information, call (724) 357-2787.

April 14

• The 61st Annual YMCA Good Friday Breakfast begins at 6 a.m. in the YMCA Gymnasium, 60 N. Ben Franklin Road, White Township. Julie Kemp is an author and speaker who published “Faith Has Its Reasons,” where she shares her grief journey. Landon Whitley, her son, is an amazing miracle who shares his experiences in heaven after dying three times. Tickets are available for purchase at the Welcome Center or at www.icymca.org.

• “Firkin Friday!” will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at Levity Brewing Company. Come for the monthly firkin tapping! Their standard beers are aged on a variety of fruits and spices in a stainless cask called a firkin which is tapped right in front of their patrons. For more information, call (724) 762-0442 or visit levitybrewing.com.

April 15 to 16

The Indiana County Humane Society Bake Sale will be held at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. Check out the bake sale at the booth near Kmart.

April 16

• An Easter Brunch will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Park Inn by Radisson, 1395 Wayne Ave., White Township. Reservations are required. The cost is $24 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and $14 for children. For more information, call (724) 463-3579.

• The Rustic Lodge Easter Brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rustic Lodge, 2199 Oakland Ave., White Township. Walk-ins are accepted, but reservations are encouraged. For more information, call (724) 465-4583.

April 20 to 22

“Boeing, Boeing” will be performed from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Waller Mainstage Theater, IUP Performing Arts Center. The winner of the 2008 Tony Award for Best Revival, written by Marc Camoletti, will be directed by Rob Gretta. “Boeing, Boeing” is a French farce of epic proportions. For more information, call (724) 357-2787.

April 21

Skydance: The Dance of the Woodcock begins at 7 p.m. at the Blacklick Valley Natural Area. Lisa Meadows leads the program on one of PA’s most unusual birds as it starts its fascinating mating ritual by performing aerial acrobatics. There will be a short discussion and then a wildlife hike (up to 1 mile). Registration is required by emailing limeadows@pa.gov. by April 17.

April 23

A Tick In Time Saves Lyme will be presented at 2 p.m. at the Blue Spruce Park Lodge, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, Ernest. Anne and Tom Simmons lead the program on the biology of the blacklegged tick, when and why it invaded western Pennsylvania causing a dramatic increase in Lyme disease cases, and how you can reduce your risk of exposure. This interactive program will be offered by researchers from IUP’s Disease and Vector Ecology Laboratory.

April 26 to 29

“Boeing, Boeing” will be performed from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Waller Mainstage Theater, IUP Performing Arts Center. The winner of the 2008 Tony Award for Best Revival, written by Marc Camoletti, will be directed by Rob Gretta. “Boeing, Boeing” is a French farce of epic proportions. For more information, call (724) 357-2787.

April 28

“What Was it Like to Work as a Coal Miner in Indiana County?” will be presented from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Blue Spruce Park Lodge, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, Ernest. Herb Gleditsch, a retired R&P coal worker and a volunteer at the Indiana County Historical Society, and Dr. Jim Dougherty, a former IUP sociology professor and the founder of the IUP Center for Northern Appalachian Studies and the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival, will give a look into daily miner life. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (585) 472-5752 or visit evergreenconservancy.org.

April 28 to 30

The Indiana Players will present “12 Angry Jurors” at 7:30 p.m. April 28 and 29 and at 2:30 p.m. April 30 at the Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. A 19-year-old man has just stood trial for the fatal stabbing of his father. It looks like an open-and-shut case — until one of the jurors begins opening the others’ eyes to the facts. The cost is $12 for general admission and $10 for seniors and students. For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

April 29

The Spring Test and Tune begins at 9 a.m. at the Cookport Antique Machinery Show, Cookport Fairgrounds. There will be an antique tractor pull and double points pull (2,000 to 8,000 pounds). For more information, visit www.cookportantiquemachineryshow.org/events.