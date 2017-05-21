IT'S HAPPENING HERE

The Delaney Chevrolet Westslvania Jazz & Blues Festival begins at 10 a.m. at IRMC Park. The festival kicks off with a performance from festival founders, the Dad Band. The rest of the day moves from high school bands to regional acts and top-flight, nationally known acts. Music continues into the wee hours at locations around town. High school musicians who perform will be invited to a behind-the scenes educational clinic with pianist Mark Shilansky. For more information, visit www.westsylvaniajazzand blues.org.

This information is provided by the Indiana County Tourist Bureau. Times and dates are subject to change. All events are held in Indiana, unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

• A Chicken and Holupki Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, corner of Tanoma Road and Route 286, Rayne Township. The cost is $10 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for those 4 and under. The public is welcome. A fast takeout line is available. For more information, call (724) 463-1535.

• A Turkey Shoot will be held at the Twolick Valley Rod & Gun Club, 487 Dogwood Road, Cherry Tree. Sign in starts at noon; the shoot begins at 1 p.m.

May 26

• The 40th Anniversary Golf Tournament to benefit the Burrell Township Library will be held at the Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort & Conference Center, 132 Pine Ridge Road, Burrell Township. Registration will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, call (724) 248-7135.

• Lit Night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St. The last Friday of each month brings together people of all backgrounds and walks of life. Get your Lit on! For more information, call (724) 463-8710.

• Live entertainment with a performance by Flowerchild will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. at the rbg Bar & Grill, Park Inn by Radisson, 1395 Wayne Avenue, White Township. For more information, call (724) 463-3565.

May 27

• The “Move It!” Memorial Day 5K Run/Walk will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, starting at the Sherman Street Park Pavilion, Clymer. Anew Home Health and Crossbridge Physical Therapy are sponsoring the 5K. All proceeds will be donated to the Indiana County Veterans Clinic. For more information, call (724) 422-9023.

• “Hoot, Hoot! What’s in my Belly?,” will be presented from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park’s Environmental Learning Center, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Participants will learn about Pennsylvania owls and then dissect an owl pellet to see what’s for dinner. This program is best geared for parents/guardians and children, ages 6 to 12, that are comfortable dissecting fur and bones of an owl pellet. This program requires registration at limeadows@pa.gov.

• The Summer Bands concert series continues from 5 to 9 p.m. at Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Burrell Township. Black Ridge will perform. For more information, visit www.ungrapefulwinery.com. Bring a chair.

• The Jukehouse Bombers Album Release Party will be held from 9 p.m. to midnight at The Brown Hotel, 103 N. Sixth St. The band returns with a night of down and dirty southern blues rock, celebrating their new album “Death or Glory.” Age 18 and up will be admitted. Age 21 and up can BYOB. The cost is $8 at the door or $5 in advance. For more information, call (724) 463-0881.

May 28

The Paddle for Nature Bring Your Own Kayak event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Bring your binoculars to explore the area and see what creatures are amongst the wetland plants. Participants must wear a life jacket for this paddle and have a current launch permit, according to PFBC regulations. Previous kayak experience is required. This program is geared for those age 12 and up. Children and teens, ages 17 or under, must be accompanied by a guardian/parent on the water. Meet at the boat launch in the Day Use area. Register by Wednesday by emailing Lisa at limeadows@pa.gov.

May 29

A Blood Drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. To sign up or for more information, visit redcrossblood.org.

June 1 to 4

Registration is now open for the Stony-Kiski-Conemaugh Rivers Sojourn on the Kiski-Conemaugh Waterways. The event is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers, Conemaugh Health System, and Western PA Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic. The theme is “Unplug, Unwind, Reconnect.” Register at http://www.conemaughvalleycon servancy.org/recreation/skcs.html or call the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy at (814) 444-2669.

June 2

• The YMCA Big Hearts Little Hands Basket Raffle will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Twisted Jimmy’s, 29 N. Seventh St. The raffle will benefit the general fund along with the YMCA Big Hearts Little Hands youth mentoring program. There will be a 50/50 and drink and appetizer specials. Basket drawings begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call (724) 388-6070 or visit icymca.org.

June 2 to 4

Saltsburg Canal Days will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Saltsburg Canal Park. Bring the entire family to enjoy a weekend of kid-friendly activities, local bands and great food. Walk along the historic Mainline Canal, exploring local crafters and games. Watch the firemen’s parade Friday and stay for the fireworks! For more information, visit www.visitsaltsburg.com.

June 3

• Registration for Quota 5K Run/Walk “Running for the Gold” begins at 7:30 a.m. on the Hoodlebug Trail at the Divine Destiny parking lot, 207 Old Route 119, White Township. The race starts at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Maddie Sabo at msabo_91@msn.com or (724) 840-7477. The 5K will raise money for Quota’s two scholarship programs.

• Family Nature Palooza will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, Ernest.

For more information, call (724) 463-8200, ext. 4218, or visit http://www.childrensadvisorycommis sion.org/family-naturepalooza.

• The Indiana County Monopoly Tournament will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Historical & Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave. The minimum age to play is 15. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, call (724) 463-9600 or email ichistoricalsociety@gmail.net.

• The Salamander Safari with Lisa Meadows begins at 2 p.m. at the Yellow Creek State Park office, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Join the park educator to explore Laurel Run for salamanders and other critters. Wear shoes that can get wet. Registration is required at limeadows@pa.gov.

• The Summer Bands concert series continues from 5 to 9 p.m. at Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Burrell Township. Three of Hearts will perform. For more information, visit www.ungrapefulwinery.com. Bring a chair.

June 4

• The Camp Orenda Charity Ride with Indiana County ABATE begins at 11 a.m. at the Clymer American Legion, 485 Franklin St., Clymer. For more information, email castlesmitty@yahoo.com.

• Identifying Common Trees of Western Pennsylvania with Mike Tyree begins at 2 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park, Pavilion #3, 1128 Blue Spruce Park, Ernest. Come for a light walk on the trails around Blue Spruce Park to identify trees, shrubs and vines common to western Pennsylvania using a local dichotomous key. In addition, the economic, ecological and cultural value of these plants will be discussed. For more information, call (724) 463-8636.

June 8 to 11

The Indiana Players Eighth Annual One-Act Festival will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 725 Philadelphia St. General admission is $12 or $10 for seniors and students. For more information, call (724) 254-2198 or visit www.indianaplayers.com.

June 9

• The Downtown Decathlon, 10 games in 10 pubs, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Coney, 642 Philadelphia St. Participants’ total score from all 10 games decides their standing. Teams of four to eight people can be registered; all participants must be over 21. For more information, call (724) 422-4468.

June 10

• The Family Fishing Program with Mandy Smith and Lisa Meadows begins at 9 a.m. at Yellow Creek State Park’s Environmental Learning Center, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Discover how much fun family fishing can be while learning basic fishing skills. No license is needed and all equipment will be provided. The catch? Adults must bring a child and children must bring an adult. You must register by June 3 at www.fishandboat.com/calender.htm or by calling Mandy Smith at (814) 443-9841.

• The Pick a Dilly Herb Faire will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dillweed Bed & Breakfast, Dilltown. Buy herbs, flowers and perennials directly from local growers. Over 20 different vendors will sell herb products, artwork, all-natural herbal soaps, herbal teas, soups and dip mixes, beeswax products and herb pesto pizza! For more information, visit www.dillweedinc.com.

• Smicksburg Strawberry Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Smicksburg. For more information, visit www.smicksburg.net.

• The Levity Brewing Summer Festival will be held from noon to 11 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., corner of Wayne Avenue and Indian Springs Road, White Township. Brewery tours begin at noon; burgers and hot dogs will be on the grill. “Underground Lullabies,” an American barrel-aged sour beer, will be released. There will be a cornhole tourney with prizes and bands will appear on stage. Bring your own lawn chair. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1320144514721250/.

• The Summer Bands concert series will continue from 5 to 9 p.m. at Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Burrell Township. Hiram and the Walkers will perform. For more information, visit www.ungrapefulwinery.com. Bring a chair.

June 10 to 11

The Jimmy Stewart Airport Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jimmy Stewart Airport, 398 Airport Road, White Township. There will be a CAP pancake breakfast. Different aircraft will be on display. There will be a WWII living history group, a hay wagon tour of the airport and classic cars will be on display. A WWII big band era hangar dance will be held Saturday. The cost is $15 per person, $25 per couple or free for those 12 and under. For more information, call (724) 463-3883.