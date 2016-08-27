IUP kicks off new school year

Jesse Smitley, center, helped daughters Dakota, left, and Samantha move into Wallwork Hall at IUP on Friday. Dakota will major in studio art and Samantha will major in chemistry. They are half of a set of quadruplets, and mother Linda was elsewhere on campus helping brothers Jesse and Dalton get settled in. They are from Charleroi. TOM PEEL/Gazette

Speakers at Indiana University of Pennsylvania opened up the new school year Friday morning at Fisher Auditorium as students continue their yearly migration to the main and branch campuses for the fall semester.

Though the ending university-themed song performed by faculty and students drew good laughs, the speakers had serious messages for the university community.

Provost Timothy Moerland touted the economic benefits IUP brings to the Indiana area in the face of what he said was a conversation in the community that has been focusing on the negatives.

“There are some understandable concerns that come with being home to some 13,000 students, most of them young people,” he said.

He acknowledged that no one likes some of the bad student behavior and that sometimes the community incurs financial costs.

However, he asked that people remember the positives, and that includes a great yearly boon to the local economy.

Moerland said the most recent analysis, performed a year and a half ago, shows that not only is IUP the largest employer in the county, it directly and indirectly provides for 9,065 jobs and an estimated economic benefit of $637 million — of which $255 million is spending by students — with only a $52 million investment by the commonwealth each year.

He encouraged the IUP community to “take the high road in everything we do” and asked that people bring a wide lens to the conversation.

Dr. Nadene L’Amoreaux serves as a professor in the Department of Counseling and as the IUP chapter president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties.

Speaking on behalf of the latter organization, she faulted the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and the commonwealth for inadequate funding for education and perpetuating “erroneous beliefs” about faculty at the 14 state system schools.

APSCUF has been without a contract for 424 days. On Thursday, a strike authorization vote was scheduled for Sept. 7 to 9.

L’Amoreaux said the state system has “failed to implore the Pennsylvania General Assembly to adequately fund higher education” and that has increased the financial burden for families trying to put their children through college.

She also took a shot at Frank Brogan, PASSHE chancellor.

“It is reprehensible that our chancellor has not only failed to obtain adequate funding for higher education but that he perpetuates an erroneous belief that the faculty works only 17 hours per week, are underworked and overpaid and that this erroneous belief has gone unchallenged,” she said before big applause.

She also took issue with what she views as an exploitation of the temporary faculty workforce, which she said amounts to a pay cut and limits the ability to do research and spend time with students.

IUP President Michael Driscoll said the university has made progress by reaching across artificial divisional lines and working together.

He spoke about diversity and inclusion, saying IUP tackled head-on the events last fall where “an intolerant Snapchat message broke the camel’s back.”

Out of that came the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement, a planned president’s commission on diversity and inclusion and the campus climate survey, the results of which will be released later this year.

He also responded to criticism of IUP’s inclusion in the Second Chance Pell Grant pilot program that allows inmates to apply for federal aid to pay for higher education. Driscoll contended it is a good investment, as fewer dollars are spent down the road on recidivism.

Erika Fenstermacher, student trustee, and David Piper, chairman of the University Senate, also spoke Friday.