IUP releases Six O'Clock Series for spring semester

Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s spring 2017 Six O’Clock Series offers a number of programs on timely topics, including a presentation with “Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison” author and social justice advocate Piper Kerman on April 11 and a program on “Undocumented in America.”

Usually offered Monday evenings throughout the academic semester from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hadley Union Building Ohio Room, Six O’Clock Series programs provide an opportunity to learn about current issues and approach familiar topics from a new perspective.

All programs are free and open to the community. Parking at the Hadley Union Building and on campus in non-reserved spots is free after 5 p.m.

Kerman’s program will take place on a Tuesday evening in IUP’s Fisher Auditorium Performing Arts Center.

The book recounts the year that she spent in a correctional facility for a crime she had committed 10 years prior. Her presentation will discuss her book and life experiences, along with learning from mistakes, the power of women’s communities, prison reform and the Netflix series. This program is cosponsored by the IUP Student Activity Committee (STATIC) and the Center for Multicultural Leadership and Engagement.

Additional programs in the series, all offered in the Hadley Union Building Ohio Room, except where noted, are:

• March 6: “Issues of Diversity: Voices from the Field — Research on Diversity at IUP.” Organized by the Frederick Douglas Institute at IUP, this discussion features IUP faculty and students sharing research they are conducting on diversity, equality and inclusion. The presentation is cosponsored by the Frederick Douglas Institute.

• March 20: “Be Bold for Change: Reshaping the World Through Education.” This program, offered in celebration of International Women’s Day, will feature panelists discussing opportunities and obstacles that lie ahead for women in their educational journal. The program is cosponsored by the Office of International Education.

• March 27: “The Impact of Suicide.” The Suicide Task Force of Indiana County will have a panel discussion on suicide and suicide prevention, discussing a number of resources available in Indiana County, including trainings and upcoming events for 2017.

• April 3: “Judah Samet: Holocaust Survivor.” Samet was a child during the Holocaust, turning 8 while imprisoned with his family for 10 months in the Bergen-Belson concentration camp. This program is co-sponsored by First Commonwealth Bank, the Department of History, the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement.

• April 17: “Undocumented in America.” A group of speakers will address issues including border crossing, undocumented immigrants, sanctuary cities and other related topics, offering information and narratives about the concepts of immigration and the challenges refugees face. The program is cosponsored by the Department of Political Science, the Department of Anthropology and the Refugee Working Group.