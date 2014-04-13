IUP releases Six O'Clock Series schedule

by IUP News Service on September 09, 2016 10:30 AM

Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s fall 2016 Six O’Clock Series has scheduled presentations on a variety of topics.

Offered Monday eve- nings throughout the academic semester from 6 to 7 p.m., the series provides an opportunity to learn about current issues and approach familiar topics from a new perspective.

All of the presentations are free and open to the community and will be held in the Hadley Union Building Ohio Room, unless noted.

Parking on campus is free after 5 p.m.

Programs are as follows:

• Sept. 19: “Don’t Fear the Fair.” Recruitment expert Jamie Timms will discuss strategies for approaching employers and how to make a great first impression.

• Sept. 26: “Banned Book Week Celebration.” This discussion is part of IUP Libraries and English Department’s Banned Books Week program.

• Oct. 3: “Open Access: What is it, How Do We Do it, What Does it Matter?” A panel of IUP faculty and administrators will discuss open access.

• Oct. 10: “LGBTQIA Ally Training.” Ally training is for any IUP undergraduate student interested in social justice and advocacy work. Participants who complete the training receive an LGBTQIA Ally decal.

• Oct. 17: “Dispelling Myths About the Middle East.” While the media often portray the Middle East as a place of unrest, a panel of IUP faculty and Ph.D. students will present a perspective about the rich cultures, education and current events of this region. This is part of IUP’s International Education Week events.

• Oct. 24: “An Evening with ‘Greeny.’” Mike Green, known as “Greeny,” is a recovering alcoholic with 38 years of sobriety who will tell his story and talk about making healthy life choices. His presentation contains adult language and humor.

• Oct. 31: “Don’t be Spooked by Life After College.” A panel of IUP graduates and professionals will discuss the “dark dungeons” of adulthood in this Halloween-themed presentation.

• Nov. 7: “Stories of Service: Honoring Veterans Day.”

In observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, a panel of IUP faculty, alumni, students and Indiana community members will discuss their diverse experiences serving in the military.

This event is the culminating activity of IUP’s inaugural Veterans Resource Fair at the Kovalchick Center. This presentation will be held at the Kovalchick Center’s Toretti Auditorium.

• Nov. 14: “Tips for Marketing Your Education Abroad Experience in Your Career Search.” Professionals from the Career and Professional Development Center, the Office of International Education and study abroad alumni will share tips and stories.