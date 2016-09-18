IUP schedules two free Constitution Day events

Indiana University of Pennsylvania will celebrate Constitution Day on Wednesday with two events that are free and open to the community.

Constitution Day commemorates the September 1787 signing of the U.S. Constitution, which is 229 years old this year.

Sponsored by the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the political science department, events at IUP will lead off with a public reading of the Constitution by members of the IUP community from noon to 1 p.m. in front of Stabley Library, facing the Oak Grove.

The first 100 participants will receive a special “We the People at IUP” T-shirt, as well as a pocket-sized copy of the Constitution and a star-shaped cookie. IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll will begin the event with a reading of the Preamble.

The intentions of the authors of the U.S. Constitution will be explored in a presentation titled “A Chat with the Founders,” from 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Room 126 of the Humanities and Social Sciences Building. Four of the Constitution’s authors — Ben Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, Charles Pinckney and James Madison — will discuss the challenges in drafting the Constitution, and will speculate about what the Founding Fathers would think of today’s politics.

These founders will be portrayed, respectively, by IUP political science professors David Chambers, Steven Jackson and Mac Fiddner, and by history professor Joe Mannard.

“During a presidential campaign season, awareness of the U.S. Constitution is more important than ever,” Dr. Gwen Torges, political science faculty member and Constitution Day organizer, said in a release. “Basic knowledge of the Constitution helps us evaluate the promises of a candidate.”