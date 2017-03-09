IUP still 'strong' financially, Driscoll says

Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s president said Wednesday he isn’t worried about the coming review of the State System of Higher Education.

Toward the end of his midsemester briefing at the Gorell Recital Hall on campus, Dr. Michael Driscoll said he agreed with PASSHE Chancellor Frank Brogan’s comments that the system, as it stands now, is unsustainable.

“If you look at what’s going on in terms of enrollment and budgets and decline in state support, it’s true,” Driscoll said. “We can’t keep making this work. We can’t squeeze to get more blood out of the turnip. We can’t continue to provide what we’re required to do, really, which is to provide high-quality education at the lowest possible price.”

He said he took issue with the way the story was played in some news outlets that focused on the precedent of mergers and closings of universities when such reviews have happened in other states in the U.S.

Driscoll said he expects an announcement soon on a deal between PASSHE and the consulting firm that will conduct the review.

After Wednesday’s briefing, Driscoll said he expects visits and questions from the consultants in the next couple of months before the current semester ends if PASSHE wants to keep to its schedule of having some recommendations for the fall semester.

But the IUP president said the university has already put in much work toward balancing yearly budgets and sustainable financial practices, and that he isn’t worried about adverse affects.

“We are one of the strong universities in the system and I’ve talked about all the good work we’ve done to manage our budgets and to deal with all sorts of things. We’ve kept admissions standards up, student quality indicators are still strong. We’re not doing what some others may have done to try to keep their doors open.”

He said he doesn’t know what will be asked of the university when the review comes. One thing he hopes the consultants add to the mix is conversations about education policy in the state.

“My expectation is at the end of this we will come out no worse than we are now and probably better. Having challenges at other universities in the system means that there are challenges for us. If we can fix some of this through the process, it’s less of a drag on us.”

On the financial front, an $8.5 million shortfall is projected for next year, but Driscoll said much of that is related to one-time costs. The budget for this year is balanced.

A hiring freeze is still in effect, though a handful of jobs are sometimes posted on IUP’s employment section of its website. In November, Driscoll said any hiring will be carefully reviewed and special exceptions made to bring on new employees. That freeze also affected temporary faculty, who are typically contracted for one or two semesters at a time.

Driscoll praised the work of the Indiana Area Collaborative Team, saying it has helped town-gown relations by bringing people into the process to solve problems. He said celebrations around St. Patrick’s Day seem to have a lower visibility online than in previous years, which may indicate that fewer out-of-towners will be coming to party.

In recent policy changes, Driscoll said the university senate has provided an avenue for students to pick their own first name, an important option for those who identify as a different gender than what they were born with. He said after the briefing that the university is working the technical side of that issue, in that there are programs such as DegreeWorks and other student records that may list one name when a student may prefer a different name.

In other news, Driscoll was recently appointed to the board of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, a legislative advisory agency to the Pennsylvania General Assembly. On Sept. 21, the center’s board listened to testimony from local first responders, law enforcement and others affected by the opioid crisis during a session at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.

Driscoll highlighted a number of positive items during his 75-minute briefing, including:

• The university’s commitment to being a welcoming university to international students.

• Ongoing implementation of gender-neutral restrooms and accommodation to transgender students.

• Progress from the president’s commission on diversity and inclusion and the works of the grass-roots organization Racial Justice Coalition for Change.

• Celebration of Black History Month in February and Women’s History Month in March.

• The advancement of the university in context of the strategic plan.

• A $35,000 grant to the Haven Project’s Green Dot program that aims to prevent sexual violence.

• A 33 percent increase in attendance to events at the KCAC since Pinnacle’s management takeover.