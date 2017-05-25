IUP students, faculty honored with award

A team of students and faculty from Indiana University of Pennsylvania are part of a group that was recently honored with the Environmental Excellence Award.

The award is handed out annually by the Federal Highway Administration. It was given to the PennDOT Highway Archaeological Survey Team (PHAST), a cooperative between the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and IUP Archaeological Services, which is part of the IUP Department of Anthropology. The group received the award for its achievements in education and training programs.

The award describes the PHAST program as “a model for agency and university partnership that has saved taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, while providing the next generation of archaeologists with hands-on experience. The collaborative nature of the PHAST program is one of the only professional training programs of its kind in the United States.”

PHAST provides employment to four IUP anthropology students each year. The program was created in 2010, and a cooperative agreement that was recently signed guarantees the program will go on at least another five years.

IUP’s Archaeological Services, under the leadership of faculty member William Chadwick, is fully staffed to conduct field and laboratory projects, working with clients to maintain original project timetables and budgets. Resources include GPS units and geophysical instruments including ground-penetrating radar, magnetometers, gradiometers, magnetic susceptibility instruments, and electrical resistivity; a 3-D scanner; a total data station; and ArcView software.