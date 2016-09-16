IUP survey takes stock of campus life, culture

Over the past two years, a committee has been working on Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s campus climate survey to take the temperature of feelings on diversity and inclusion.

The results were first shared publicly Thursday afternoon before the Council of Trustees. It included input from students, faculty and staff on how they perceive the culture of IUP and whether they believe the university is effective in its practices on diversity and inclusion.

Dr. Melanie Hildebrandt and Dr. Melissa Swauger, both sociology professors, presented the findings. The full report is about 170 pages long and is nearly complete. It will soon be released to the public online.

At the student level, minorities and people from underrepresented groups told surveyors during focus groups and interviews that they want more contact with people from the majority group and that groups were socially segregated. For example, minority students said they hold events and invite everyone to come but few white people ever attend.

They also said IUP “lacks a clear vision” of what kind of university it wanted to be, that its responses to incidents are reactive, not proactive, and that there was a fear that talk of inclusion was just lip service. Some said they felt silenced if an incident involving racism or sexism didn’t become a public relations or legal problem for the university.

The Punxsutawney campus wasn’t a part of the study, but it frequently came up during conversation, Hildebrandt said. Students and faculty members of color there said they felt isolated and that the community could be “aggressively unwelcoming” and hostile.

Students at Indiana reported what they believed to be discrimination from local police and from businesses when applying for jobs. They reported the community outside of IUP was less open-minded and sometimes hostile.

Students who identified as LGBTQIA (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer Intersex Asexual) reported experiencing microaggressions to surveyors and those in lesbian and gay relationships said they were afraid to show public displays of affection with their significant others. They reported bullying and said there were times they did not feel comfortable. They called for greater education for their peers on LGBTQIA issues.

Some reported they had trouble bonding with professors, that they felt some faculty members were patronizing them. Students of color reported feeling uncomfortable asking questions in class or during office hours because “they feared that asking those questions would reinforce the stereotypes: that they’re underprepared, less intelligent, undeserving to be here,” Hildebrandt said.

From the faculty, surveyors said there were complaints of inconsistency and ambiguity in the promoting system and a lack of transparency in hiring. They also said that some forms of service, such as serving on committees, were devalued. They asked for more training and professional development on issues of diversity.

Both faculty and staff reported pervasive work-life balance issues.

Phase one of the survey was quantitative and included responses from 1,142 people. Aggregated demographic information about those respondents was not available.

Phase two was qualitative and consisted of interviews and focus groups with a total of 178 respondents. Respondents in phase two were 61 percent students, 17 percent faculty and 22 percent staff. Participants were 47 percent white, 53 percent people of color, 73 percent women and 23 percent men. Swauger said they oversampled minorities and other underrepresented groups as part of their strategy to hear their experiences.

Hildebrandt said the overall climate had to be understood in context, that in some areas the climate was safer and more inclusive than in other places and in some cases was quite good.

“The good news is, more people feel comfortable,” she said. “They’re very comfortable or comfortable on campus than feel uncomfortable or very uncomfortable.”

She said they probed those ideas of comfort deeper.

“But when we actually talked to people about what comfort means, and how they experience comfort and how they make themselves feel comfortable, we found that certain people feel more welcome, they feel they fit in better here, and they don’t have obstacles to overcome as often as others do.”

She said it varied by college, major, physical space on campus and in reference to the community.

The first recommendation from the survey was to establish a diversity action plan and a diversity task force. Hildebrandt and Swauger also recommended the university enhance student experience by institutionalizing diversity and inclusion, assess current work evaluation practices, allow leave time and flex time opportunities for faculty and staff, and acknowledge discriminatory incidents at the Punxsutawney campus.

The overall student population is 73 percent white, 10 percent African-American, and 3 percent Latino. The faculty is 82 percent white, 3 percent black and 1.5 percent Latino. Staff is 94 percent white.

“So we have to grow and increase the representation of minority faculty also to mentor, support and attract a diverse population of students,” Hildebrandt said.

“There’s widespread support for increasing the diversity of the IUP population.”

They also suggested establishing an office of the ombudsman who could navigate issues as they arise.

IUP President Michael Driscoll said there was great substance in the report.

“It was very important for us to assess the status of everyone’s life here: perceptions, reality, both important, and how inclusive and diverse we are and how people feel about that,” he said. “We started this effort well before some of the stuff that happened last year,” he said, referring to the racist Snapchat image that was widely shared across the university and sparked outrage from African-American students.

He said the president’s commission on diversity also recommended a creating a task force to take the university forward. He has asked the commission to dig into the climate survey results and help analyze them.

“We need to get things done, not just talk about them, and I think we have some great guidance to do that,” he said.