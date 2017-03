on March 04, 2017 10:54 AM

on March 04, 2017 10:54 AM Indiana, PA

Violinist Swana Chepaitis soloed during “L’Estate (Summer)” from “The Four Seasons.” (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

The IUP Symphony Orchestra performed music of Antonio Vivaldi on Thursday at Gorell Recital Hall in Sutton Hall on the IUP campus.

Violinist Swana Chepaitis soloed during “L’Estate (Summer)” from “The Four Seasons.” (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)