IUP to host Community Involvement Fair

Indiana University of Pennsylvania will host 24 nonprofit community agencies for the annual Community Involvement Fair on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hadley Union Building Ohio Room.

The program, hosted by the IUP Office of Service Learning, is an opportunity for community agencies to meet with students and share information on volunteer opportunities and internships available at their organization.

Agencies registered with the Service Learning Program can also recruit federal work-study employees.

Agencies to be represented at this year’s fair include The Open Door, Evergreen Conservancy, Citizens Concerned for Human Life, Center for Community Growth, ViaQuest Hospice, Indiana County Tourist Bureau, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, My Choice Medical Clinic, Upward Bound Math and Science, Alice Paul House, The Jimmy Stewart Museum, YMCA of Indiana County, CareerLink Indiana County, Salvation Army, Lifesteps Inc., Indiana Free Library, Communities at Indiana Haven, Downtown Indiana, Evergreen Boys and Girls Clubs of Indiana County, Seeds of Faith, EKKO Student Program, Indiana Community Garden, VNA of Indiana County and the Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County.