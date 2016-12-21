IUP to offer new STEM dual-enrollment program

A new dual-enrollment program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania will give high school students the opportunity to get a jump on earning college credits in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields — and at significant savings.

The IUP College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics’ STEM Academy, which begins with a pilot program in the spring semester, will include college-level courses, tuition scholarships, supplemental instruction and faculty/peer tutoring for high-achieving high school students.

Classes in the program will be offered at a 75 percent discount from regular in-state IUP tuition, representing a significant reduction in the cost of higher education.

The STEM Academy classes will fall into three preparation areas: health professions, cyber and information technology, and engineering, sciences and environmental studies.

To be eligible, students must have a 3.0 overall grade-point average, be recommended by their guidance counselor and submit a letter of recommendation by a teacher in the STEM field at their school.

Candidates must also be enrolled in one of the participating school districts, which includes all Indiana County school districts, the Seeds of Faith Christian School, the Pennsylvania Charter School and the Punxsutawney School District.

A complete list of the participating districts is available on the dual enrollment website http://bit.ly/2hSN79v.

A limited number of tuition, fees, travel and book scholarships will be available to qualified students. These scholarships will be awarded based on academic merit to students not eligible for tuition waivers.

Upon acceptance, students will be expected to complete four on-site courses and maintain a 3.0 GPA in the STEM classes. Free tutoring help will be available using paid, well-trained IUP students who have been successful in their science and mathematics classes.

A certificate will be awarded upon completion of a minimum of 12 STEM Academy credits. The completed courses will be put on an IUP transcript and could be transferred to other colleges or universities, if the student chooses to do so.

For more information, email dean-cnsm@iup.edu or call (724) 357-2609.