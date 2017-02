From left are Megan Glista, a sixth-grader from Ligonier Valley Middle School; Shannon Brown, an eighth-grader from Mount Pleasant; and Vincent Steffey, another Ligonier Valley sixth-grader. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Members of a Jump Rope for Heart demo team entertained students at Homer-Center Elementary School on Friday as part of an assembly to coincide with a fundraiser for the American Heart Association.

