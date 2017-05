The Statkowski girls played outside in a sprinkler on the lawn of their Indiana home to beat the heat on Wednesday, when temperatures reached a high of 86 degrees at the Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township. (Teri Enciso/Gazette photo)

The Statkowski girls played outside in a sprinkler on the lawn of their Indiana home to beat the heat on Wednesday, when temperatures reached a high of 86 degrees at the Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township. (Teri Enciso/Gazette photo)

Isabella, 4, left, and Clara, 2, are the daughters of Sara and Dan Statkowski.

Today’s high is expected to reach 86 degrees before returning to the 70s for the rest of the week, according to AccuWeather.