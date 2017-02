Ezra Wolf, 2, played with a Van de Graaff generator Saturday at McCreery Elementary School in Marion Center as part of Parent Palooza. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

The event was a cooperative venture with the school district and Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County for families to learn about resources in communities to help children.

Ezra is the daughter of Melanie Brodmerkel, of Indiana.