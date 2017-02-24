Kindergarten registration set

SALTSBURG — Saltsburg Elementary School in the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District will hold kindergarten registration April 11 at the school, 199 Trojan Lane, Conemaugh Township.

Parents whose children will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 should visit the Saltsburg Elementary School to pick up an enrollment packet. These packets will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through April 10.

During the April 11 kindergarten registration, parents should plan to bring the student, as well as all papers in the enrollment packet, immunization records, two proofs of residency and birth certificate to the registration.

A schedule of times will be forthcoming. For more information, call (724) 639-3556.