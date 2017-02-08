Kindergarten registration set for Apollo-Ridge school district

Kindergarten registration for the 2017-18 school year in the Apollo-Ridge School District will be held in the elementary lobby on Tuesday, March 28, during the day and evening and Thursday, March 30, during the day.

Call Kimberlie Akins at (724) 478-6000, ext. 5001, to schedule an appointment for your child’s registration.

To obtain a packet for registration, download the packet from the Apollo-Ridge elementary website, stop in the elementary office during the school day between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., or have a packet sent home with a current elementary student.

You will need to bring your child to the registration for screening.

Below is the information you will need to bring to registration:

• Child’s birth certificate

• Three proofs of residency (lease or mortgage information, driver’s license, automobile registration, auto insurance card, current utility bill(s), tax statements, or public assistance documents)

• Child’s immunization record

• Parent/guardian driver’s license or photo ID

• Registration packet