STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn fired football coach Bob Diaco after his third losing season, choosing to cut ties rather than allow Diaco to rebuild a struggling offense.

Diaco will be relieved of his duties effective Jan. 2, university officials said.

The move was surprising in its timing a month after the Huskies season ended but it made financial sense for the university. The buyout on

... Continue Reading →