Kiss a Pig contest raises funds for club

See a fair schedule, photo gallery and more on our Indiana County Fair Guide. Click here.

Evergreen Boys and Girls Club held a fundraiser during the summer to benefit the children served by the club. Local “celebrities” raised donations, and the top three candidates who “brought home the most bacon” had to kiss a live pig Tuesday during Band Night at the Indiana County Fair.

Kissing 6-week-old Wilbur the pig, held by owner Natalie Rentler, of Rimersburg, Clarion County, were, Amber Frantz, owner of Turners All Stars Cheerleading Gym; Michelle Jesko, Saltsburg Borough council member; and Randy Degenkolb, Indiana County prothonotary.

The event raised $4,823.51.

(Kayla Grube/Gazette photos)

See more fair coverage on the Indiana County Fair Guide.