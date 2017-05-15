Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Knights of Columbus salute area moms

At Bethany Place were, in front from left, residents Dorothy Haluta, Betha Trunzo and Rosemary Wood. Standing, from left, are Susie Naman; Bob Dalecki, carnation fundraiser chairman; and Paula Fenchak. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)
The Knights of Columbus presented nearly 400 mothers residing in six nursing homes in Indiana County with carnations for Mother’s Day.

This event was made possible by many donations from area individuals. The Knights of Columbus Council 1481 ran this campaign and will donate profits to the local My Choice clinic in support of the pro-life cause.

 

