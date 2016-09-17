Korean War vets reminisce at reunion 66 years later

Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard COmpany F 28th Division 110th Infantry Regiment recently met at Hoss's Steak and Sea House, White Township. Seated, from left, are Roy Tohms, Bob Kinkle and Ted Allen. Standing are Dick Wetzel, Doyle Starry and Bill Marlin.

Memories came flooding back Friday for the one-time Army Reservists who trained at the old armory in Indiana and bonded as they prepared for war 66 years ago.

The men of Company F, 28th Division, 110th Infantry Regiment mustered again for the first time in 19 years for lunch and trading tales at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House in White Township.

They’re now in their 80s and 90s, these men — even the youngest of them, who might have fudged their ages when they enlisted in the service.

World War II had been over for five years, but in 1950 the Korean War was getting under way.

Company F formed at the National Guard Armory along Wayne Avenue and finally was activated to full service the next year.

Ted Allen, a veteran of the company, said the unit had more than 110 soldiers when their orders came in November 1951. They were told to get ready to serve overseas in Asia.

Such a sendoff was a big thing in Indiana, he remembered.

On the day they said goodbye, the soldiers set out on foot from the armory, headed downtown to Philadelphia Street and marched on to the railroad station.

The town had a marching band to lead the parade.

“The song that still rings in my ears is ‘Stars and Stripes Forever,’” Allen said.

Allen said the contingent grew at each stop on the railroad. Company C from Ford City was on the train before it stopped in Indiana, and then Company L came aboard in Blairsville.

They headed off to Camp Atterbury in the state of Indiana, where the men were told there had been a change in plans.

“They refused to let us go to Korea because of the high number of casualties,” Allen said.

Pennsylvania already had given too many of its sons, Washington decided. More than its share. So divisions from Oklahoma and California were sent across the Pacific in their place.

The Pentagon had other plans for the 28th Division, Allen said, and the companies instead were shipped across the Atlantic on a peacekeeping mission to Germany.

The men of Company F actually had mixed reactions to the change in plans.

“It was a relief!” Allen said. “We were expecting to be in war.”

Bob Kunkle said he felt differently.

“I had been through basic training three times already,” he said. “They kept on training new people coming in the unit. And after the third time, they sent us to Germany! And I’m thinking, ‘All that training I had to go to Korea, and I end up in Germany as an occupation troop.’

“To me, it was a little bit of a disappointment because I thought as a young soldier, I learned to handle a rifle for the good of the country,” Kunkle said. “Korea would have been a better place to go, I think.”

Those are the kinds of recollections the soldiers shared at their reunion Friday. Gathered around the lunch table, some with their wives, they reminisced in the most permanent ways possible.

Diminished from their original force of more than a hundred, now only a couple of dozen remain.

Allen said he had close to 20 RSVPs last month, but some of the men were ill or had appointments and couldn’t attend Friday.

Two of the soldiers died in the past month, he said.

Six made the event.

They retold stories of the eight months they served at a base near Ulm, the barracks where they lived, and the SS base at Ulm.

“They tore that down. They didn’t want any memories of that murderous group that was trained there,” Allen said.

Ulm was known at the time for having the tallest church steeple in the world, Allen said. He remembered that some of the soldiers visited and climbed high in the church, as high as the stairs would allow.

“I remember seeing fields of fire cut through the woods in Germany. We went in and trained where the German troops had trained, and practiced our maneuvers there, practiced for combat, and rode tanks.”

As do most reunion crowds, the men of Company F compared notes on what their fellow soldiers had done in the military or afterward as civilians.

“Not all of us stayed on in Company F,” said Dick Wetzel. He later served in the Army’s 12th Airborne Ranger Company in Korea.

Bill Marlin said many in Company F had earlier experience.

“Quite a few World War II vets were still in the reserve when we went out,” he said.

Roy Tohms said he had served during World War. In the reserve, he was made a platoon leader.

They talked about a comrade, Jeff Wright, who was absent from the union. Wright stayed on after their assigned tour, and the men said he was a supply sergeant who re-enlisted and made the military his career.

And there was Bob Irvin, who also was unable to attend.

“Bob went on to become a general out of this unit,” Allen said. “He went to Korea and became a company commander, and he’s one of very few people in Indiana who ever reached the rank of general.”

But for many, their time in the service was a big first in their lives.

“It was my first experience outside the farm. I cared for eight cows in the morning, eight cows in the evening, 365 days a year and during the war,” Kunkle said. “I was just 17, going on 18, and I got to be a squad leader. It was a real experience.”

Kunkle remains a leader among those left in Company F. He acted as something of a master of ceremonies for the reunion and made sure everyone had a chance to tell their stories.

Allen led off the gathering with a prayer and called a moment of silence in memory of the members who have passed on. Marlin was on the agenda to deliver a benediction.