Last Chance May Mart scheduled

SALTSBURG — The Saltsburg Herbal Society will hold its Last Chance May Mart in conjunction with Saltsburg Canal Days.

The sale will be held behind the Rebecca Hadden Stonehouse Museum, 105 Point St., on June 2, from 4 to 8 p.m.; June 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On sale will be many herbs, including cilantro, the 2017 Herb of the Year, and hard-to-find and unusual herbs and perennials, including the Perennial of the Year, butterfly weed (asclepias tuberosa).

New plants this year include purple millet, tithonia and Bells of Ire- land. Blooming annuals, including wax begonias and tropical milk-weed, an important host plant for monarch butterflies, will also be available.

For details, call (724) 668-8808 or visit www.saltsburgherbal.org.