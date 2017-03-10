Late winter snow blankets region

Gazette reader Barbara Johnston, of Smicksburg, was one of many drivers who encountered delays and detours because of the heavy snow. Johnston made photos of a tree that fell and barricaded travelers this morning on Five Points Road in Washington Township. (Submitted photos)

Drivers this morning at Seventh and Philadelphia streets dealt with the few inches of snow that fell overnight in Indiana. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Another 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected today, and temperatures are expected to continue to drop today, with highs in the 20s throughout the weekend.

Emergency responders were busy this morning, answering calls about accidents and fallen trees and wires in the region.

