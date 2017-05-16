League of Women Voters presents environmental awards

TERI ENCISO/Gazette THE LEAGUE of Women Voters of Indiana County presented the sixth annual Peggy Clark Grassroots Environmental Leadership awards on Monday. From left are Ellen Chinn and Kay Snyder, committee members; Barbara Hauge, recipient of the individual award; Ed Patterson, of Indiana County Parks & Trails, which received the group award; Vicki Stelma, LOWV president; and Laurie Lafontaine, committee member.

The League of Women Voters of Indiana County presented the sixth annual Peggy Clark Grassroots Environmental Leadership awards at its annual meeting Monday.

This award recognizes citizens, groups or businesses who show exemplary leadership and active participation in policy issues that involve protecting or preserving our environment. The award was established in honor of a longtime Indiana County grassroots activist and League member and is awarded annually.

The group award this year went to Indiana County Parks & Trails. Established in 1967, the organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Thanks to ICPT, Indiana County offers one of Pennsylvania’s most extensive parks and trails systems, which includes county parks, historic sites, natural areas, rail trails and hiking trails, as well as the county’s four historic covered bridges. The individual award was give to Barbara Hauge, a registered landscape architect at Upstreet Architects in Indiana. She is an expert on best practices in stormwater management, Japanese garden design and other garden and landscape topics. She is the chairwoman of LINC, Livable Indiana Neighborhood Connections, which creates safer bike and pedestrian routes. She is also the program manager for WalkWorks in Indiana County and helped to organize the statewide Whole Health Conference: Biking, Walking and Good Nutrition, in Indiana. As a board member of the Cambria & Indiana Trail Council, she helped organize the grass-roots effort that lead to the development of both the Ghost Town and Hoodlebug trails.

The League of Women Voters of Indiana County is a nonpartisan citizen organization that never supports or opposes a candidate or political party, yet helps voters to learn about government issues and candidates.

For more information about the league, call (724) 599-9225, email lwvindianacounty@gmail.com, or visit www.lwv.org.