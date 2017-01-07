Lecture-discussion series to begin

Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Office of Extended Studies, in cooperation with St. Andrew’s Village, The American Association of University Women and the New Century Club of Indiana, will sponsor the Great Decisions Lecture-Discussion Series beginning Feb. 7.

The programs take place every Tuesday (except March 14) at St. Andrew’s Village, Bristol Court Dining Room, White Township, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., until April 4

The Great Decisions series is part of the nation’s largest nonpartisan study, discussion and action program on contemporary foreign policy issues. It is designed to help participants increase an understanding of eight of the most important world issues that this nation will confront in the coming year and beyond. The editors of the nonpartisan Foreign Policy Association base the program of study, discussion and public expression of views on the annual Great Decisions briefing book.

All of the program presenters are IUP professors.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis, and is required, as textbooks (the briefing books) must be ordered in advance. Register online at www.iup.edu/extended/noncredit/great-decisions-foreign-policy-lecture-series/.

The cost is $99 for an individual or $149 for a couple, and includes one briefing book.

For more information, call the IUP Office of Extended Study at (724) 357-2292.

Dates, topics and information about the sessions follow.

Feb. 7

The Future of Europe, presented by Dr. Werner Lippert (history)

The outcome of the United Kingdom referendum on European Union membership sent shockwaves across the globe. It even caught British voters by surprise. The EU has helped secure peace in Europe for the past 70 years. Now it faces an uncertain future. Amid a refugee crisis, lingering financial recession and the constant specter of terrorism, unity seems more imperative than ever. But the Brexit vote underscores the complexities of integrating an extremely diverse continent. What will post-Brexit Europe look like, and how can U.S. foreign policy adapt?

Feb. 14

Trade and Politics, presented by Dr. Will Radell (economics)

The U.S. political mood toward trade has gone sour. One need look no further than the 2016 presidential contest for the popular narrative: trade means that China wins, at America’s expense. But do the numbers support that conclusion? The metrics used to gauge economic strength — Gross Domestic Product and balance of trade — have not kept up with the realities of modern manufacturing. Obtaining an accurate picture of U.S. economic stature requires a critique of those numbers. Only then can the U.S. develop appropriate policy solutions for the challenges at hand.

Feb. 21

Conflict in the South China Sea, presented by Dr. Steve Jackson (political science)

The South China Sea is a locus of competing territorial claims, and China is its most vocal claimant. Beijing’s interest has intensified disputes with other countries in the region in recent years, especially since China has increased its naval presence. Despite rising international pressure, including an unfavorable ruling by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, China staunchly defends its policies in the region.

Preventing tensions from boiling over is a matter of careful diplomacy.

Feb. 28

Saudi Arabia in Transition, presented by Dr. Rachel Sternfeld (political science)

As Saudi Arabia struggles to adjust to the drastic decline in oil revenue, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman attempts to boldly transform the country and shift more power to the younger generation. At the same time, many countries such as the U.S. point out the lack of democracy, women’s rights and human rights in Saudi Arabia, and blame its promotion of Wahhabism, an extremely conservative version of Islam, for creating jihadists. Bipartisan criticism of Saudi Arabia is rising in Congress. Both countries need each other, but they are at a crossroads in bilateral relations.

March 7

U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum, presented by Tom Moore (geoscience)

What is the effect of U.S. petroleum security on foreign policy? For 45 years, the country has alternated between periods of energy security and insecurity, sometimes able to wield petroleum as a useful instrument of foreign policy, sometimes not. Despite the so-called “energy revolution,” the U.S. today is by no means disentangled from foreign dependence and global trends. In order to be successful, policymakers must recognize both petroleum security circumstances and patterns in the relationship between petroleum and foreign policy.

March 21

Latin America’s Political Pendulum, presented by Dr. Sarah Wheeler (political science)

The pendulum of Latin American politics is swinging rightward once again. Yet as the “pink tide” recedes, the forces of change have more to do with socioeconomics than ideology. Dramatic economic and political crises have coincided in countries like Brazil and Venezuela. Still, the final result for Latin America may be the emergence of centrist, pragmatic modes of governance, and with them, opportunities for the U.S. to improve relations. The new administration must look beyond the neoliberal model of the 1990s, and develop an approach to relations fit for the 21st century.

March 28

Prospects for Afghanistan and Pakistan, presented by Dr. Mac Fiddner (political science)

Major internal conflict has plagued Afghanistan for four decades.

The U.S., for its part, has conducted military ope -rations in the country nearly continuously since 9/11. Today, war with the Taliban persists, and tensions between the U.S. and Pakistan have gradually deteriorated. As his time in office draws to a close, President Obama has limited further withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghan-istan. The incoming administration has a choice: Will it maintain the status quo, completely reverse the Obama administration drawdown or withdraw completely? Does the U.S. face a no-win situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan?

April 4

Nuclear Security, presented by Dr. Fiddner

Nuclear nonproliferation was a top priority for the Obama administration.

While the Iran Deal was a diplomatic victory toward this end, major threats persist from both state and non-state actors. Countries like North Korea, Russia, India and Pakistan continue to challenge nonproliferation efforts. The possibility that terrorists will carry out an attack using a “dirty bomb,” made from captured nuclear materials, looks increasingly real.

In a fractious world, which way forward for U.S. nuclear security policy?