Legion honors fourth-grader for essay

An essay submitted to the Blairsville American Legion Auxiliary has been sent to the state contest.

Lilly Buckles, a fourth-grader at Blairsville Elementary School, wrote the essay, which has won both the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 407 of Blairsville contest and the American Legion Auxiliary Council of Indiana contest, making it eligible for the state contest.

From left are Jayne Bennett, secretary/treasurer of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 407 of Blairsville; Lilly Buckles, who wrote the winning essay; and Marge Patz, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 407 of Blairsville. (Submitted photo)