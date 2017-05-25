Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Legion honors fourth-grader for essay

on May 25, 2017 10:49 AM
PrintComments() Email
Click photo for gallery

An essay submitted to the Blairsville American Legion Auxiliary has been sent to the state contest.

Lilly Buckles, a fourth-grader at Blairsville Elementary School, wrote the essay, which has won both the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 407 of Blairsville contest and the American Legion Auxiliary Council of Indiana contest, making it eligible for the state contest.

From left are Jayne Bennett, secretary/treasurer of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 407 of Blairsville; Lilly Buckles, who wrote the winning essay; and Marge Patz, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 407 of Blairsville. (Submitted photo)

Next Article
Auction for baseball constitution delayed
May 25, 2017 10:48 AM
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2017 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.