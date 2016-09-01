Legion names new officers

on September 01, 2016 10:48 AM

on September 01, 2016 10:48 AM

Pictured are, front row, from left, Chris Kough, District 27 adjunct and installing officer; Dave Deyarmin Sr., executive board of directors; Charles Sickles, service officer and chaplain; and Mike Steffee, adjunct; back row, Art Cochran, senior adviser and executive board of directors; Scott Gordon, finance officer; Frank Bekina, executive board of directors; Dave Hochstein, sergeant-at-arms; John Mester, first vice commander; and Greg Fletcher, commander. (Submitted photo)

The Homer City American Legion Post 493 recently installed its officers for 2016-17.

Pictured are, front row, from left, Chris Kough, District 27 adjunct and installing officer; Dave Deyarmin Sr., executive board of directors; Charles Sickles, service officer and chaplain; and Mike Steffee, adjunct; back row, Art Cochran, senior adviser and executive board of directors; Scott Gordon, finance officer; Frank Bekina, executive board of directors; Dave Hochstein, sergeant-at-arms; John Mester, first vice commander; and Greg Fletcher, commander. (Submitted photo)

Missing from the photo are Don Brown, second vice commander, and Kurt Catob, historian.