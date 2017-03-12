Library announces free events for week

The Indiana Free Library will offer the following free programs next week:

Monday

• Musical Mondays, 10:30 a.m.: “The Colors of the Rainbow.” We’ll sing some favorite songs about all the colors that surround us before learning some new songs about the color green (especially for pre-readers).

• Celtic Music Concert: “Kilronan,” 7 p.m. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an evening of traditional Celtic music, featuring Carl Rahkonen on violin and Dan Murphy on guitar.

• IFL Book Club, 7 p.m.: “Me Before You,” by JoJo Moyes. Louisa Clark is living an ordinary life until she begins working for ex-Master of the Universe Will Traynor. Will is wheelchair-bound after an accident, and Louisa sets out to show him that life is still worth living.

• Crochet Club, 7 p.m. Do you enjoy crocheting or would you like to learn? Join Beth Millar in this informal crafting group. Experienced crocheters and beginners are welcome.

Tuesday

• Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m.: “St. Patrick’s Day Celebration.” We’ll welcome this special day by reading books and singing action songs about the color green. Then we’ll learn the counting rhyme “Five green shamrocks” before continuing the fun at our craft table. Learning counting rhymes is important because they teach math vocabulary, including number sequence (especially for 2- and 3-year-olds).

• True Story Book Club, 11 a.m.: “Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital,” by Sheri Fink. Pulitzer Prize winner Sheri Fink’s landmark investigation of patient deaths at a New Orleans hospital ravaged by Hurricane Katrina reconstructs five days at Memorial Medical Center and draws the reader into the lives of those who struggled mightily to survive and maintain life amid chaos.

Wednesday

• Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m.: “Good Friends.” We will celebrate friendship in our stories, songs and finger plays and read the classic story “Corduroy,” by Don Freeman. It is important to share classics and folk tales with children so they become aware of traditional literature. Our craft will feature a character from one of our story selections (especially for ages 3-5).

• Forever Young Book Club, 11 a.m.: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” by J.K. Rowling. This spectacular finish to a phenomenal series is a bittersweet read for fans. The journey is hard, filled with events both tragic and triumphant. Refreshments will be served.

• Knitting Clinic, 7 p.m. Need help with a knitting project? Join Pat Simkins for advice, tips and techniques. New and experienced knitters are welcome. Have fun and learn from each other.

Thursday

• Book Babies, 10:30 a.m.: “A Day in the Life of Me.” Early literacy concepts develop when infants are exposed to books. We will begin our program today by reading “Hello, Day!” by Anita Lobel. Then we will share some songs, rhymes and finger plays to round out our program (especially for babies up to 24 months of age)

• Pins and Patches Quilting Group, 1 p.m. If you love to quilt or want to learn, Pins and Patches is for you. All experience levels are welcome. We learn from each other and share new ideas. Bring your project and join the fun!

Friday

Elementary Explorers: Physics, 2 p.m. Spend this “no school” day at the library and have fun learning about physics, the science of matter and energy. We’ll use a hands-on approach that’s fun and effective. Our “Physics Workshop” uses models and experiments to explore gravity, force, simple machines, acceleration, momentum, work and power (for children ages 8 and up).

Saturday

Art, Paper, Scissors, 11 a.m. Come enjoy our Saturday crafting workshop. We’ll be making Dropper Painting Kites to prepare for the March winds (for children from kindergarten to third grade).

Find out about our new free online courses at www.indianafreelibrary.org, Learn Online.

The Indiana Free Library is located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org or call (724) 465-8841 for more information.