Library announces free programs

The Indiana Free Library will offer the following free programs next week:

Monday

Creative Writing Club, 7 p.m.: “Who lives, who dies, who tells your story?” Always fun and informative, the group focuses on building skills to become better writers. New members are always welcome.

Wednesday

Knitting Clinic, 7 p.m.: Need help with a knitting project? Join Pat Simkins for advice, tips and techniques. New and experienced knitters are welcome. Have fun and learn from each other. (AV area)

Thursday

Pins and Patches Quilting Group, 1 p.m.: All experience levels are welcome. Learn from each other and share new ideas. Bring your project and join the fun. (Second-floor Community Room)