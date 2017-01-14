Library announces free programs

The Indiana Free Library will offer the following free programs next week:

MONDAY

The Indiana Free Library will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

TUESDAY

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m.: “Let’s Go Shopping.” Helping your family select items at the grocery store is fun but it also teaches young children several important skills. These involve organizing and recording the items needed on a paper list, then locating them and paying for them at the store. We’ll explore this subject through our books “Good Food” and “What Happens at a Supermarket?” along with several songs and action rhymes. Then we’ll go shopping by writing a grocery list and placing food toys in a basket. These items along with picture/word rings and a cash register complete our “playscape,” which will provide opportunities for STEM exploration and play (especially for 2- and 3-year-olds).

WEDNESDAY

• Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m.: “All About Cats.” Today we will explore our early literacy program, “The Very Ready Reading Program” with parents. We’ll count the buttons and sing along with Pete as he realizes he can still be happy singing even as he loses his buttons! Familiar songs and rhymes are repeated to enhance word recognition and memory skills (especially for ages 3-5).

• Forever Young Book Club, 11 a.m.: “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” by J.K. Rowling. Join us as we read (or reread) one of the most imaginative and magical book series of all time.

In his fifth year at Hogwarts, Harry faces challenges at every turn, from the dark threat of He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named and the unreliability of the government of the magical world to the rise of Ron Weasley as the keeper of the Gryffindor Quidditch Team. Refreshments will be served.

• Knitting Clinic, 7 p.m. Need help with a knitting project? Join Pat Simkins for advice, tips and techniques. New and experienced knitters are welcome. Have fun and learn from each other. (AV area)

THURSDAY

• Book Babies, 10:30 a.m.: “Nursery Rhymes.” We’ll clap and bounce to the words of our nursery rhymes as this will make our young children aware of the smaller parts of speech, such as vowels and consonants, and eventually they will be able to put together the sounds they hear to make words. We’ll learn the motions to “Hickory Dickory Dock” and enjoy the rhyme “Little Miss Muffet” told on a flannel board (especially for little ones from birth to 12 months).

• Pins and Patches Quilting Group, 1 p.m. If you love to quilt or want to learn, Pins and Patches is for you. All experience levels are welcome. We learn from each other and share new ideas. Bring your project and join the fun. (Second-floor Community Room)

SATURDAY

Acoustic Jam Session, 10:30 a.m. Bring your acoustic instrument and join other music enthusiasts for an informal jam. Each participant will have an opportunity to share a song which others may join or listen as they please. The intent is to provide musicians at all levels to move beyond their comfort zones and to learn from one another. Contact Louise Bem at louisebem249@comcast.net for more information.

o o o

The Indiana Free Library is located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org or call (724) 465-8841 for more information.