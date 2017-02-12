Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Sunday, February 12, 2017

Library holds book sale

by on February 12, 2017 1:30 AM
PrintComments() Email
Click photo for gallery

The Indiana Free Library held its Valentine’s Day used book sale Saturday, where Max Thacker, of Clymer, shopped for books.



Bruce Siskawicz is a photographer at The Indiana Gazette.
Next Article
IUP WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Hawks get payback on Scots
February 12, 2017 1:29 AM
by TONY COCCAGNA
IUP WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Hawks get payback on Scots
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2017 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.