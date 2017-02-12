Library holds book sale

EDINBORO — It was a little embarrassing, that game a month ago, when Edinboro came into the KCAC and manhandled IUP in the second half en route to a 10-point victory that extended its winning streak to 15 games and snapped the Crimson Hawks’ at 12.

Payback came Saturday.

This time, IUP was the more intense team, the tougher team, and the Hawks left Edinboro’s McComb Field House

