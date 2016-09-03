Library lists free events for week

The Indiana Free Library will offer the following free programs next week:

TUESDAY

Toddler Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.: We welcome old friends and new friends to the library for a special story time program. We’ll begin by learning several new songs and clapping rhymes, followed by our story “Lola at the Library.” Listening to books read aloud conditions a child’s brain to associate reading with pleasure, so join us in learning while having fun (especially for 1- and 2-year-olds).

WEDNESDAY

• Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m.: It’s back to school time, but preschoolers are often apprehensive about leaving their parents to attend even a short preschool program. Today’s books, “The Kissing Hand” and “Mama, Don’t Go!”, will explore ways to help ease these fears in constructive ways. There are some great rhymes and finger plays, as well as a craft to take home (especially for ages 3-5).

• Special Event: Ken Waldman on the act of writing, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. “Four Writing Prompts: The Beginning of Four New Stories or Poems.”

The more you write, the luckier you get — and each time you start a piece, there’s an opportunity to get luckier than ever. The trick is getting started. Here, you’ll not only begin four new pieces, but will learn strategies to begin many more. The two-hour session is open to writers of all levels and experience.

In addition to being a fiddler (with nine CDs), Waldman is a former college professor with a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing. He has six full-length poetry collections, a memoir (about his life as a touring artist) and a children’s book, and over 400 of his stories and poems have appeared in such journals as Poet Lore, Beloit Poetry Journal and Quarterly West. He’s in Indiana to play in a Thursday concert that will launch this year’s Northern Appalachian Folk Festival. www.kenwaldman.com.

THURSDAY

• Book Babies, 10:30 a.m.: “Here Are My Hands!” A baby’s brain is ready for reading at birth. Our rhyming book, meant to be read aloud, will teach about the different parts of the body.

Lots of songs and finger games will be introduced to our young audience (especially for little ones from birth to 12 months).

• Pins and Patches Quilting Group, 1 p.m.: If you love to quilt or want to learn, Pins and Patches is for you.

Experienced quilters will help get you started, give advice and introduce new techniques. If you are an experienced quilter, bring your project and join the fun. (Second-floor Community Room)

o o o

Note: The Library will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

The Indiana Free Library is located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets. All programs are free and open to the public.

Check out www.indianafreelibrary.org or call (724) 465-8841 for more information.