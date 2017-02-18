Library lists free events for week

The Indiana Free Library will offer the following free programs next week:

Monday

• Musical Mondays, 10:30 a.m.: “Animal Songs.” Singing songs and reciting rhymes helps children develop early literacy skills. Our songs and rhymes about farm animals and family pets will lead us on the path to reading (especially for pre-readers).

• Crochet Club, 7 p.m. Do you enjoy crocheting or would you like to learn? Join Beth Millar in this informal crafting group. Experienced crocheters and beginners are welcome.

Tuesday

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m.: “Amazing Animals: Pets.” Some animals make good pets but they all need food, water and air to live and grow. Our books, “Pick a Pet” and “Cookie’s Week,” along with many animal action songs will further explore the topic. After the craft, children can enjoy our “playscape,” which includes puzzles, a fine motor skills game and a pet vet center (especially for 2- and 3-year-olds).

Wednesday

• Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m.: “Color Wonder.” Today we will discover colors through stories and songs. Our book, “Dog’s Colorful Day,” follows Dog as the goes through his busy day getting grass, paint, marker and ice cream stains all over his white fur.

We will expand our vocabulary as we discuss various shades of red, blue, green and brown, then mix paints to create a variety of colors!

Please bring paint shirts for today’s program (especially for ages 3-5).

• Knitting Clinic, 7 p.m. Need help with a knitting project? Join Pat Simkins for advice, tips and techniques. New and experienced knitters are welcome. Have fun and learn from each other.

Thursday

• Classics Book Club, 10:30 a.m.: “Pride and Prejudice,” by Jane Austen. One of the most popular books in English literature, this classic comedy of manners published in 1813 tells the story of Mr. and Mrs. Bennet’s five unmarried daughters after the rich and eligible Mr. Bingley and his seemingly dour friend, Mr. Darcy, move into their neighborhood. Refreshments will be served.

• Book Babies, 10:30 a.m.: “Down on the Farm.” Imitating sounds is important to a child’s speech development and making animal sounds is a fun way to teach this important skill. During today’s program we’ll moo and oink to many songs and action rhymes (especially for those 24 months old and younger).

• Pins and Patches Quilting Group, 1 p.m. If you love to quilt or want to learn, Pins and Patches is for you. All experience levels are welcome. We learn from each other and share new ideas. Bring your project and join the fun. (Second-floor Community Room)

Saturday

Literacy Day — One Book, Two Books, Read Book, Blue Book, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Don’t miss this annual festivity.

Our literacy adventure will celebrate Dr. Seuss and his books and will include arts and crafts, STEM activities, book readings, a visit from the Cat in the Hat, Dr. Seuss trail mix, birthday cake, take-home gifts and much more! This family event is sponsored by the Indiana County Reading Council, The Indiana Gazette and the Indiana Free Library and will take place on all three floors of the library.

o o o

Find out about our new free online courses at www.indianafreelibrary.org, Learn Online.

o o o

The Indiana Free Library is located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org or call (724) 465-8841 for more information.