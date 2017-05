on May 27, 2017 10:39 AM

The Indiana Free Library will offer the following free program next week:

Knitting Clinic, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday. Need help with a knitting project? Join Pat Simkins for advice, tips and techniques. New and experienced knitters are welcome. Have fun and learn from each other. (AV area)

Note that the library will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.