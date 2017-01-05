Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Library offers Taster's Club

Dorothy Kimmel, of Indiana, tasted some of the club’s recipes from “The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook” on Wednesday. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette photo)
The Indiana Free Library now offers a Taster’s Club that meets at noon the first Wednesday of each month.

The club votes on a cookbook to use at the previous meeting, then participants each make a dish from the cookbook to share at lunch during the next meeting.

For more information, visit www.indianafreelibrary.org.

 

